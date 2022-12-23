World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - What are the best specializations for leatherworking?

As you progress further into leatherworking in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you’ll eventually unlock specializations. You can’t refund or undo your specialization points in this game, so you’ll want to really give careful thought as to how you’re going to spend your Knowledge Points.

Even if you un-learn leatherworking, it won’t undo your point spread, so I cannot stress enough how important it is to consider your progression as you play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Where to put your points in leatherworking as you play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Upon reaching skill level 25 of Dragonflight Leatherworking, you can start putting Knowledge Points into your three specialization trees. Each of these three has something worthwhile to invest into, but what specifically is going to be the best for you, the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight player?

With enough time and work, you can max out all of the specializations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but that’s going to take a significant amount of effort. When it comes to leatherworking, there are three trees you can specialize in as you play this MMO:

Leather Armor Crafting/Mail Armor Crafting

Bonding and Stitching

Curing and Tanning

Leather and Mail Armor Crafting

If you want to focus more on crafting leather and mail armor, Leather/Mail Armor Crafting is a solid pick. You can focus on one, or both, depending on what you need or want to sell.

The leather and mail sections are identical, so consider which one you need more. If you’re making gear just for you, it’s a great idea to pick the one you’ll actually be wearing, but you can also sell this gear in the auction hall.

Your first 10 points will go into Leather Armor Crafting or Mail Armor Crafting, and that gives a wealth of patterns to use. The next 30 points will go into Shaped Leather Armor or Large Mail. At 40, you've get your Sub-Specializations, but you won’t be putting points into those in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

From there, you’ll put 10 points into Leather Armor Crafting/Mail Armor Crafting, and another 30 into Embroided Leather Armor/Intricate Mail. From this point you’ll be going for Primordial Leatherworking for 20 points, which will finally grant you Elemental Mastery and Decaying Grasp.

Bonding and Stitching

The Bonding and Stitching specialization is for players that want to make Profession Tools. You’ll be able to create a wide variety of helpful items to use for yourself, or simply to make money off of in the auction hall.

The first five points go into Leatherworking Discipline, and then you’ll want to focus on maxing out Bonding and Stitching. That will give you plenty of Inspiration bonuses for your profession, but also let you create and use Illustrious Insight to boost your skill while making Profession Tools in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Then, 30-40 will be back in Leatherworking Discipline, and from there you’ll pick a Sub-Specialization for more Inspiration. Finally, 40-70 will be in Awl Inspiring Works, to give even greater bonuses to Insight so you can create some truly amazing gear. Whether you're killing basilisks or dragons, you'll not be short on crafting materials.

Curing and Tanning

While World of Warcraft: Dragonflight leatherworkers don’t have tons of reagents to craft, the ones they do have tend to make money. If you want to make those, you will want to choose Curing and Tanning.

They feel more relevant now than ever, and that’s to the leatherworker’s advantage. These are going to start making money again, so consider this if you want to get a bit richer, or to help yourself or your guild.

Your first five points will go to Leatherworking Discipline, and then you’ll need to go and max out Curing and Tanning. You want to have access to Illustrious Insight, after all. You also gain Multicraft/Inspiration bonuses, up to 50% additional items when making material like Armor Kits.

Points 30-40 will go into Leatherworking Discipline, and then you’ll put 20 into Bonding and Stitching. This will give Multicraft bonuses to Drums, and that’s a great benefit. 60-70 will be back in Leatherworking Discipline, to get your last Sub-Specialization. All of your other points will go into Shear Mastery of Leather.

This World of Warcraft: Dragonflight leatherworking choice will help you save resources when mass-producing your Consumables and Reagents. This part is all about Resourcefulness, so you can create as many things as possible.

Regardless of what your end goal is, this is how how you will likely want to spend your leatherworking specialization points, as you cruise around the Dragon Isles, and skin any beast or dragon you come across.

