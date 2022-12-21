What are the best skinning specializations to focus on in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Professions have changed significantly in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and skinning is no exception. While it’s an easy profession to level up, you’re still going to wind up with points that you can focus on in your specializations for this particular skill. You can spend points at your leisure, but if you’re trying to be as efficient as possible, there are certain ways to go about it.

If you’re going to farm up leather and slaughter the different lizards that make their home on the Dragon Isles, you’re going to need skinning. The article below will cover the three skinning paths that you can take in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and why you’d want to use them.

Which skinning specializations are the best in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

When it comes to skinning in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the profession's specializations have very specific purposes, and you’re going to need to know which one is going to be the right one for you. Presently, there are three trees that you can put effort into: The Refiner, The Crafter, and The Hunter.

Until you hit level 68 and gain access to World Quests and Trainer Quests, it’s worth pointing out that skinners in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight have limited access to Knowledge Points. Essentially, you can’t undo Knowledge Points once you’ve spent them, so it’s crucial to know what each profession does.

No matter what you do or what build you opt for, you’ll want to unlock Harvesting (The Crafter) first. This grants you a passive damage boost against beasts and dragonkin when you're traveling outside in the Dragon Isles. While it might not seem like a huge amount, it’s definitely worth having.

The Refiner is all about getting the most out of your drops, in terms of both quality and quantity. This applies to leather, hides, skins, or whatever else you retrieve from skinning in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you’re a leatherworker in WoW, you’ll want to invest some time into this tree.

If you require plenty of high-quality leather, put effort into The Refiner. You’re going to be pumping 40 points into Tanning, selecting a mastery (Leather or Scale), and dropping no more than 20 points into that specialization.

The Crafter should always be unlocked first for that passive bonus damage in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The Crafter tree lets you craft interesting items, such as fishing lures. They also help you increase your efficiency on species-specific skin drops. Furthermore, it increases Deftness, which is basically the speed at which you skin for crafting.

You’ll want to add 10 points to Harvesting and then unlock Trophy Collector. This will increase your overall ability to get species-specific items, which is important for your Lure Crafting.

Then, focus on spending the next set of points back into Harvesting until you get to 25. From there, you’ll have to put 40 points in Lure Crafting for your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight adventures. Since most lures require something from a specific species drop, Trophy Collector becomes a must-unlock for players. In general, it’s going to make your fishing better.

Finally, you have The Hunter, which is focused on Bait Crafting. If you’re looking to attract special monsters for skinning/tanning, you’re going to want to focus on this tree. If you’re planning on crafting really fancy/powerful leatherworking pieces, you might want to consider investing in The Hunter.

Once you unlock Harvesting, return to this section and spend 10 points on Bait Crafter. This allows you to make Elusive Creature Bait using 10 Maybe Meat drops. You’ll also want a point in Mastery to reduce your cooldown for the Elusive Creature Bait.

You must then put 11-50 points into Mastery as it increases the quality and cooldown while skinning. Basically, the more you skin in this MMO, the faster the cooldown goes down. By putting points 51-80 into Bait Crafting, it will allow you to make Bottled Pheromones. This draws skinnable mobs within 60 yards of you to your location, making the skinning process much faster.

If you’re a Hunter, you can also use Bait Crafter to try and pick up Elusive and Rare monsters to tame, which can be a lot of fun. Keeping these things in mind, hopefully, you’re ready to start off your skinning profession in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Poll : 0 votes