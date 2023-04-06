World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to convert Forbidden Reach gear into tier sets

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s latest update has added catch-up gear to the Forbidden Reach. This should help players who haven’t been very active in the game or if they want to gear up their alts. This can be a pretty serious time sink, so you’re going to want to get the best gear that you possibly can. In addition to simply wearing the upgraded Primalist Token gear, you can convert it into tier sets.

If you don’t have the time to raid or haven't been very lucky, this can be an incredibly useful way to power up your gear. The tier set bonuses tend to be quite nice, which makes it a very attractive option for players interested in upgrading their gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you have any Forbidden Reach equipment and want to upgrade it, here’s what you need to know.

How to convert Forbidden Reach gear into tier sets in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

In the Forbidden Reach, catch-up gear comes in the form of Primalist Tokens, which drop from a variety of sources in the current World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update. The gear comes in at 385 and can be upgraded to 398, helping players get closer to a 400 item level in Blizzard’s popular MMO.

If you have some catch-up gear that you aren’t going to use or you simply want to gear up an alt relatively fast, keep some of this gear in the inventory of the character who needs it and get ready. Once you’ve figured out what you want to transform, you must head to the Revival Catalyst.

In Season 1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, only certain gear slots can be converted into tier sets in the Forbidden Reach. The other pieces mentioned below can be transformed into a piece of gear that matches the tier set, but won't be in the tier set.

Tier set pieces for Season 1

Helmets

Shoulders

Chests

Gloves

Legs

Cosmetic tier set appearance slots

Cloaks

Bracers

Belts

Boots

You must first fly to Tyrhold, Thaldraszus (X: 59.53, Y: 53.71), as this is where the Revival Catalyst is located. You can find it next to an NPC known as Antuka. To make this happen, you'll need Catalyst Charges, which you can obtain by completing quests for Antuka. A character can have up to six charges, with each piece of gear costing you one charge.

To trigger this, activate the Revival Catalyst, and click the + button to determine which slot you’re trying to upgrade. It’s highly recommended that you take the time to upgrade your Forbidden Reach gear before you do this, so that the gear is as powerful as possible.

The upcoming Aberrus raid in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's next major update could potentially change the slots that you can turn into tier sets. For now, if you have spare Primalist Token gear, you can make tier sets that you prefer for your characters.

