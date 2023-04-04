How to easily gear up in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's patch 10.0.7

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s patch 10.0.7 is finally here, offering several ways to gear up your characters. While 10.1 is the next major update, the current update has plenty of options to power up your characters if you took a break or simply need to gear up your alts. From the new Onyx Annulet ring to gear tokens, there’s no shortage of gear if you want to go out and find it in the Forbidden Reach. In particular, you’ll want to be on the lookout for Primalist Tokens while exploring the current content.

Although Primalist Tokens can definitely help players get up to 400 item level, it will take some time and work to make that happen. Ideally, you’ll want to be online during your server's peak hours to ensure that there are players to aid you in killing certain challenging enemies. Thankfully, there are people online pretty much all the time in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you want to gear up, here’s what you need to know.

How to gear up in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s patch 10.0.7

Unfortunately, the Primalist Tokens cannot be purchased with either Elemental Overflow or gold in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. As such, these can only be farmed by playing the game. Primalist Tokens are items that can be used to create level 385 gear for a particular class.

As you explore the Forbidden Reach, you’re undoubtedly going to slaughter plenty of monsters. Anything that grants you experience after being defeated can drop these Primalist Tokens, and since they’re bind-on-account, you can mail them to any of your characters.

These tokens represent a particular class, so if a Shaman Token drops, it works for all three builds of that class. Essentially, these tokens are excellent ways to gear up characters.

You can find Primalist Tokens by defeating enemies, completing your daily quests, and while exploring the Zskera Vaults. As of now, the location with the greatest chance to drop Primalist Tokens in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the rare spawns. You can see them on your minimap when they’re available.

Simply travel to these spots, get together a group of competent players, and defeat the most powerful foes. If you're lucky, you'll eventually get a token. Although you aren’t guaranteed to get something for your character class, you can simply trade them to one of your alts instead.

However, these Primalist Tokens only give you item level 385 gear, which is nothing to sneeze at. To cap it out, you’ll need Untapped Forbidden Knowledge in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Sadly, this is not bind-on-account, so the character class making the gear will need to put in some real work for it.

You can use Untapped Forbidden Knowledge on any gear 359 or higher. Basically, you shouldn't waste it on anything that isn’t a piece of Primalist gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You can find this from Researcher Baneflare in Morqut Village on the Forbidden Reach. You can also speak to Corxian and Erza in Valdrakken, who can upgrade your gear as well.

Furthermore, Untapped Forbidden Knowledge drops from rare spawns and by completing content at the Forbidden Reach in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, so simply playing the game will help you improve this gear.

This upgrade will turn a piece of gear into a 395 piece. At this point, the next step is to get the Onyx Annulet. Picking up this powerful piece of gear should be enough to push you closer to 400, other than finding some new trinkets in World Quests or dungeons.

In general, it’s going to take a fair amount of work and time to get to item level 400 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but by simply exploring and playing the game, you’ll get incredible new gear that you can upgrade to help you gear up. There’s plenty of challenging content coming, so you have to be ready for it.

