How to complete The Forgotten Ring quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight easily

Officially released on March 21, 2023, the World of Warcraft 10.0.7 patch has added several new elements to the popular MMO. From brand new explorable areas to new class balances and armor sets, this update has brought along a large amount of content for players to experiment with.

The Zskera Vaults is one such area that was introduced with the World of Warcraft 10.0.7 patch. Inside these vaults, players will come across enemies, puzzles, and lots of treasure, further incentivizing them to go ahead and explore the area. With the Forgotten Ring quest located in the Zskera Vaults, how does one get to it?

How to start The Forgotten Ring quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Since this quest is located inside the Zskera Vaults, it's already understood that you will have to access the area first before you can go ahead and start it. To access these vaults, you will have to complete the Forbidden Reach questline and a few additional quests. However, you won't be able to access these vaults, nor will you be able to start this quest until you hit level 70. Here's a guide that should help you reach level 70 quickly.

Once you reach the Zskera Vaults, you will find the ring lying on the ground on the first floor of these vaults. The moment you pick up the ring, the game will automatically trigger The Forgotten Ring questline in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Morqut Village can be found on the eastern side of the Morqut Isles, diagonally across the Old Weyrn Grounds (Image via Blizzard)

After picking up the ring, you'll be required to head over to Morqut Village. To get to this location, you must make your way to the eastern shores of the Morqut Isles. You'll then come across an NPC known as Imareth, who also happens to be a Dracthyr researcher. You'll have to approach him and speak to him about the unusual ring that you picked up in the Zskera Vaults.

Once you speak to him, the quest will conclude, and you'll be rewarded with an Onyx Annulet, two Gold, 80 Silver, 90 Bronze, and experience points. After this quest concludes, you'll start a new questline that teaches you how to use Primordial Stones.

What are Primordial Stones in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Primordial Stones are brand new gems that were introduced to the game with the 10.0.7 content update. The Onyx Annulet that you received from Imareth has three slots, which are only meant for Primordial Stones.

You can come across these stones by progressing through the Zskera Vaults and completing quests in the Forbidden Reach. Every Primordial Stone that you come across will have some unique abilities and bonuses. You can use these bonuses to further enhance your abilities or make your playstyle far more lethal in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

