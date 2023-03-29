How to easily farm Zskera Keys in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Patch 10.0.7 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight features a wealth of new content. The new Zskera Vault requires Zskera Keys, which are rarely found across the Forbidden Reach. Thankfully, players will receive six straight away, upon completing the quest to unlock the Vault, but others require you to do some work in this new zone. It can be hard to find these, but there are places you can try to farm them.

Here are the places where you can farm Zskera Keys in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. They aren’t guaranteed to drop everywhere, but with time and patience, you can find enough to unlock some great rewards.

Zskera Keys are important to exploring the Zskera Vaults in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Zskera Vault is a randomized area in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new Forbidden Reach area. It’s home to the Mossy Mammoth mount if you get lucky enough to receive all of the required items for it. It does have a weekly lockout, so it limits how many times you can go in within a particular character. Like many activities and elements in WoW, it resets on Tuesdays.

This area is home to the Onyx Annulet ring and the various gemstones that you can slot into the best-in-slot equipment. However, receiving rewards in the Zskera Vault will require plenty of Zskera Keys in WoW: Dragonflight.

While they technically appear to drop from all enemies in the Forbidden Reach, there are places where they aseem to have better chances to drop. Although they can drop from Frostcoat Bear and Scavenging Tarantula monsters, this isn’t the most reliable place to obtain them from.

What to keep an eye out for

Track down and kill Rare Elite mobs

Complete Primal Storm events on the Forbidden Reach

Open Forbidden Hoards scattered around the island

Others have suggested that some World Quests have a solid chance to drop these as well. One player stated they received four or five of these keys while killing mobs during the The War Creche World Quest, but it’s not recommended that you do it solo. This spawns occasionally on the Forbidden Reach zone, so keep an eye on your map for it.

None of this guarantees that you'll get a Zskera Key, unfortunately. You just have to continue to farm these rare monsters and other objectives, but they will eventually drop. Thankfully, Zskera Keys are bound to your account, so you can send them to another character if you want.

Should you want to farm these on your alts, you can easily do so and send them to your main character to make unlocking some of the rare gemstones that are available in the Zskera Vaults potentially easier.

While in the Vaults, you can also unlock the Mossy Mammoth mount, but that will take a significant amount of luck to do so quickly. Nevertheless, it's definitely worth spending time doing this activity in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

