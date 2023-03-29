How to easily unlock the Mossy Mammoth mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s latest update features a new mount, known as the Mossy Mammoth. It’s going to take some work to unlock unless a player has enough Zskera Keys, and luck; however, even with all that, if you don’t know the items that are necessary, you could completely miss out on this new ground mount. Only available in the new Forbidden Reach zone, it’s found within the confines of the Zskera Vaults.

How to unlock the Mossy Mammoth mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Zskera Vaults is an area for players to explore that offers a wide variety of randomized rewards in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Players who explore the main story of the Forbidden Reach storyline will eventually receive six Zskera Vault Keys for free, thanks to Pathfinder Tacha on the new island.

This quest, called “The Keys You Need” will require you to complete three other quests first. This will unlock relatively early in your time on the island in this WoW update. While there are several rewards here, the Mossy Mammoth is a secret mount to find.

Quest chain that unlocks the Mossy Mammoth

Helping Hand and Claw

Exploring Our Past

Zskera Vault: Az

The Keys You Need

The Zskera Vaults area is filled with doors, each of which opens into a potential treasure. In order to begin this process, you need to find the Strange Petrified Orb and the Scrap of Black Dragonscales.

This item was looted by me from a “Mysterious Chest”, which typically spawns on the first floor, but it’s not guaranteed. It is also likely to spawn in other chests as well. Combining these two creates the “Particularly Ordinary Egg”.

From here, you’ll need five other items that are all dropped in the Zskera Vaults. It’s completely random, and some players will simply get luckier than others when unlocking the mount. In my experience, I entered the dungeon with eight keys and got as far as the Speck of Bronze Dust.

Items required to unlock the mount

Strange Petrified Orb

Scrap of Black Dragonscales

Drop of Blue Dragon Magic

Everburning Ruby Coals

Speck of Bronze Dust

Emerald Dragon Brooch

As you explore the Forbidden Reach, you’ll unlock more of the Zskera Keys. After you’ve combined the final items - Emerald Dragon Brooch with the Sleeping Ancient Mammoth, you will receive the Mossy Mammoth mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The Mossy Mammoth is just one of the many optional objectives that you can unlock as you explore the latest World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update 10.0.7.

