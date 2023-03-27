What are Neltharion gift tokens in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft 10.0.7 update introduced players to a plethora of new content. Apart from that, this patch also gave some of the existing systems a much-needed overhaul as well. The Neltharion gift tokens were added to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight alongside the aforementioned update. But how does one get these tokens and how do they use them?

Where to find Neltharion gift tokens in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, these Neltharion gift tokens are a form of redeemable currency. These can be used to purchase an item known as a Tattered Gift Package. But before talking about the package and how to buy it, here's how players can acquire these Neltharion gift tokens.

Blizzard introduced a new area known as the Forbidden Reach in the World of Warcraft 10.0.7 update. In this area, players will come across an underground area known as the Zskera Vaults. For now, the only way to earn this token is to complete activities within these vaults. So before players can go on a token-hunting spree, they'll have to complete the "Helping Hand and Claw" questline and gain access to the vaults first.

Inside the Zskera Vaults, these tokens drop from the Primordial Answers questline. Alternatively, these gift tokens can be found inside the chests as well, but the drop rates are relatively low.

What are these Neltharion gift tokens used for?

These Neltharion gift tokens are a form of currency that can be used in the "Another Gift" quest. As part of this quest, players will have to visit a bot named "Prototype Tinker-Tron" and hand him the tokens in exchange for a Tattered Gift Package in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

These packages usually contain some really cool items, including the new Primordial Stones that were introduced in the 10.0.7 patch. The "Another Gift" quest is repeatable, so this could potentially be an excellent way to farm Primordial Stones. This is purely speculation for now, as the Primordial Stone drop rates from the Tattered Gift Packages are currently unknown.

What are Primordial Stones?

Primordial Stones are special items that can be applied to a piece of gear known as the Onyx Annulet. At any given time, players can socket three Primordial Stones on this piece of equipment.

These stones provide different buffs and status effects when applied to the Onyx Annulet. Most importantly, since these stones can be removed and resocketed, players can develop some really unique builds that can be specifically tailored to different activities.

