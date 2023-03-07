How to easily unlock the Kharnalex, the First Light Evoker staff in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, weapons like Kharnalex, the First Light is best-in-slot. It’s currently the best weapon for Dracthyr Evokers, and they are also the only ones who can wield it. It can be a little difficult to pick up, but it is easily the most powerful weapon in the game for the Evoker class.

The weapon offers an incredible amount of Mastery for Dracthyr Evokers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and has an activated ability that significantly damages a target. If you want this incredible staff, follow the steps below.

Where does Kharnalex, the First Light staff, drop for Evokers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Dracythr Evokers can wield Kharnalex, the First Light, and it’s excellent as a healer or a damager. It has fantastic stats and an extra attack to add to your DPS rotation, and it’s a must-have for Evokers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. However, the main way to find it is by raiding in the first place.

Kharnalex, the First Light

Item Level: 398 (Item level varies)

398 (Item level varies) Type: Two-Hand Staff (Epic)

Two-Hand Staff (Epic) Stats: 1,787 Int, 982 Stam, 491 Haste, 196 Mastery

1,787 Int, 982 Stam, 491 Haste, 196 Mastery Class: Evoker

Evoker Ability: Use: Focus the light of the Dracthyr legacy upon your current target, dealing Arcane damage over 3 seconds. This benefits from Mastery: Giantkiller (3-min cooldown)

Use: Focus the light of the Dracthyr legacy upon your current target, dealing Arcane damage over 3 seconds. This benefits from Mastery: Giantkiller (3-min cooldown) Level: 70

Kharnalex, the First Light drops from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight boss Broodkeeper Diurna. They also appear to drop it fairly reliably. Based on the current stats, it appears to have a roughly 21% drop rate. That is still a low drop rate compared to other boss drops, and you will probably have to battle with this boss several times.

However, it’s said that the more Dracthyr Evokers take part in the boss fight, the greater the chance that it will drop. Thankfully, this is not the only place to pick up this incredible staff for your Dracthyr Evoker in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

If you’re doing all the content to access the Great Vault every week, it could be a reward there. This means you must beat at least six bosses weekly in Vault of the Incarnates to increase your chances of picking up the staff.

Another chance to get the Kharnalex, the First Light in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Watch for Dragonflight dungeon events, as this staff could drop from the weekly chest with these. That includes the Dragonflight dungeon events and Timewalking events.

If you complete these events when they happen, the reward is a piece of Vault of the Incarnates raid gear. That means there’s still a chance you could get the staff without ever raiding. Remember that the drop rate would likely be rare from this, but it’s one more way to get it.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s staff, Kharnalex, the First Light, is a must-have for Dracthyr Evokers. Adding that 3-minute cooldown damage attack only makes the class more devastating and enjoyable to play in the long term.

