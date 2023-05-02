World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.1 server downtime today (May 2): Maintenance schedule for all regions revealed

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s scheduled server downtime for the upcoming 10.1 update begins this morning (May 2). Most of the content that comes with this patch will kick off today, with the more competitive aspects (PVP, Mythics, and Raiding) coming at a later date. From the new Sparks of Shadowflame to the new factions in Zaralek Cavern, there’s so much to look forward to in this latest update for WoW. However, this means there’s going to be an extended downtime as well.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s downtime usually lasts for an hour, perhaps two at the most. For major updates, the server downtime schedule is a bit longer. However, Unlike Final Fantasy XIV, this will not be done overnight since the WoW servers are located primarily in North America. Here’s what players need to be aware of.

When will World of Warcraft: Dragonflight server downtime take place on May 2, 2023?

According to the official Blizzard website and the Battle.net app, the server downtime for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is scheduled for later this morning. Players who want to raid, take part in Mythics, or take part in rated PVP will have to wait until May 9, 2023. While the downtime will begin at different times for various regions, the default time is 7 am PDT.

Maintenance start time for WoW

Americas: 5/2/2023, 7 am PDT

Europe: 5/2/2023, 2 pm GMT

Korea: 5/2/2023, 11 pm KST

Taiwan: 5/2/2023, 10 pm TST

China: 5/2/2023, 10 pm CST

The upcoming server downtime is estimated to take about eight hours and is scheduled to end at around 3 pm PDT. However, this could get extended if there are any complications while setting up the servers for the Embers of Neltharion update.

Maintenance end time for WoW

Americas: 5/2/2023, 3 pm PDT

Europe: 5/2/2023, 10 pm GMT

Korea: 5/3/2023, May 3 7 AM KST

Taiwan: 5/3/2023, May 3, 6 AM TST

China: 5/3/2023, May 3, 6 am CST

This update could take longer than usual due to the complicated nature of scheduled server maintenance. We spoke to the developers about the new World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update as well, so interested readers may want to check that out.

