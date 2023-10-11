WoW Classic Lich King Shadowmourne: How to get, Shadowfrost, and Primordial Saronite farming guide

Shadowmourne is one of the best legendaries, and WoW Classic Lich King players can now start farming it. Unfortunately, this one takes time, coordination, and help from a regular raiding group to unlock. While you can solo every step but one on the retail servers, if you’re playing on the Classic servers, you will have to work together and hard to unlock it. While it’s one of the harder legendaries to unlock, it’s also one of the most powerful.

In addition to receiving an amazing two-handed axe, you can also receive a great toy or two, a tabard, mount, and a teleportation item that takes you back to Dalaran every time you use it. If you meet the requirements and are brave enough, it’s time to journey to WoW Classic Lich King and farm Shadowmourne.

How to unlock Shadowmourne in WoW Classic Lich King

This is the brilliant Shadowmourne legendary on the retail servers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlocking Shadowmourne in WoW Classic Lich King requires a few things before you can even get started. If you don’t have access to two-handed axes, for example, you can’t do it.

This means only a few classes can even undertake this quest at all. When you have the below requirements unlocked, enter Icecrown Citadel and speak to Highlord Darion Mograine. He’ll give you the quest The Sacred and the Corrupt.

Requirements

Level 80 Paladin, Death Knight, or Warrior (either faction)

At least Friendly with the Ashen Verdict faction

Shadowmourne’s stats

DPS: 954-1592 damage (344.05 dps)

Attack Speed: 3.70

+223 Strength

+198 Stamina

Sockets: Three, Red (+8 Strength Socket Bonus)

Level Requirement: 80

Equip: Improves critical strike rating by 114

Equip: Increases your armor penetration by 114

Equip: Your melee attacks have a chance to drain a Soul Fragment, granting you 30 Strength. When you have acquired 10 Soul Fragments, you will unleash Chaos Bane, dealing 1900 to 2100 Shadow Damage split between all enemies within 15 yards and granting you 270 Strength for 10s.

However, this means you will have to clear some Icecrown Citadel trash before you can even start this quest at level 80. Ashen Verdict rep is gained by defeating enemies within the walls of ICC.

The easiest way to do this is to find a group farming reputation and set it to 10-man ICC. Just clear all the trash to the first boss, and before fighting the boss, leave and reset the WoW Classic Lich King instance.

How to craft Shadowmourne in WoW Classic Lich King

Steps to crafting legendary weapon

Sacred and Corrupt quest: Find Light’s Vengeance, Festergut’s Acidic Blood, Rotface’s Acidic Blood, 25x Primordial Saronite

Find Light’s Vengeance, Festergut’s Acidic Blood, Rotface’s Acidic Blood, 25x Primordial Saronite Shadow’s Edge: Receive Shadow’s Edge axe from Mograine

Receive Shadow’s Edge axe from Mograine A Feast of Souls: Equip Shadow’s Edge and kill enemies in ICC to gain souls

Equip Shadow’s Edge and kill enemies in ICC to gain souls Unholy Fusion, Blood Infusion, and Frost Infusion: Defeat Putricide, Blood Queen, and Sindragosa in specific ways

Defeat Putricide, Blood Queen, and Sindragosa in specific ways The Splintered Throne: Farm 50 Shadowfrost Shards

Farm 50 Shadowfrost Shards Shadowmourne: Receive Shadowmourne, 300K rep for Ashen Verdict. Defeat the Lich King

The cavern in Dragonblight's not too hard to find (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Crafting Shadowmourne in WoW Classic Lich King is going to take weeks or likely months of work. This is because of the nature of the item drops for this mission. You will have to repeatedly clear Icecrown Citadel, and if multiple people are working on it, only one person can claim items like Festergut’s/Rotface’s Acidic Blood.

Those items are required for The Sacred and the Corrupt, as are 25 Primordial Saronite. Those drop from enemies and bosses in Icecrown Citadel in WoW Classic Lich King. However, as it’s not a Soulbound item, players can also sell it in the Auction Hall.

I have a feeling those prices are going to be quite intense. In addition, Primordial Saronite can also be purchased from the Emblem of Frost vendor using a new currency from the Titan Rune Dungeon: Gamma Protocol dungeons.

You have to beat this foe to progress through Shadowmourne (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To get Light’s Vengeance for Shadowmourne, you’ll find the quest location in NE Dragonblight, in Forstmourne Cavern. You must get Arthas’ old hammer and defeat waves of ghouls to get it. It helps to have someone help you slow them down so you can activate the mace. Heal before you pick up because an Elite enemy awaits when you take up the hammer.

If you want Festergut and Rotface’s Acidic Blood, defeat the bosses, but bear in mind only one drops from each boss at a time. If two people in the group are working on Shadowmourne, it’s up to your group to sort it out.

When you work on A Feast of Souls, all you need to do is equip your new axe and smash through 1,000 enemies to gain their souls. Use whatever your best AOE attacks as a Death Knight, Paladin, or Warrior to make this as easy as possible in WoW Classic Lich King. You can also kite enemies to the guards at the start of the raid and let them do the lifting, but that also takes a significant amount of time.

Spam the button and gulp down that ooze (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Infusions are the most annoying part of the Shadowmourne quest chain, except for maybe the Splintered Throne quest. For Unholy Infusion, while equipping Shadow’s Edge, you need to take the Abomination Role during the Professor Putrifice fight in WoW Classic Lich King. When you do, you’ll see a new ability, “Shadow Infusion”.

You need to drink enough of the ooze pools to build up your meter to 100. Beware of the Tear Gas ability that Putricide uses as well - when you activate Shadow Infusion, you have a 4s cast and can’t move. When you do that, you need to defeat the boss in the next six minutes, or you have to do it over the next week.

Blood Infusion is much easier on retail (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blood Infusion requires you to fight Blood-Queen Lana’thel. It is the most confusing, frustrating part of the whole Shadowmourne quest in WoW Classic Lich King. You need to wield Shadow’s Edge and get the Blood Mirror debuff. Now you also have Gushing Wound. It deals considerable damage to the player.

You also need to get "bit" (Essence of the Blood Queen), preferably becoming the first person to get bit. Wait the timer out so you become her thrall, and then you need to use the bite three times on party members. Then, if that weren’t enough, you still need to defeat the boss.

Frost Infusion is easy but painful. You need to wield Shadow’s Edge and get hit by four Frost Breath attacks. You need all four stacks to complete this quest. The only challenging part will likely be getting your team’s DPS to slow down enough for you to get all four during this WoW Classic Lich King boss.

Updates on the WoW Classic Lich King servers make this a bit easier (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Finally, you’re on the most frustrating part of Shadowmourne: The Splintered Throne. You need 50 Shadowfrost Shards, which can drop from any of the Icecrown bosses (25-man only) during WoW Classic Lich King. The drop rate on Normal difficulty has been increased to match the drop rate on Heroic (~50-100%).

This will likely take months to complete, depending on how lucky you are. Thankfully, you don’t have to wear Shadow’s Edge for this part. In addition, these Shadowfrost Shards can drop even if someone in the group isn't on this step yet. This will make the farming so much easier. This is due to a change made specifically for the WoW Classic Lich King servers.

Finally, you have Shadowmourne crafted, thanks to Highlord Darion Mograine. Go defeat The Lich King and claim your rewards.

Rewards for unlocking Shadowmourne in WoW Classic Lich King

The Reins of the Crimson Deathcharger in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After defeating The Lich King in WoW Classic Lich King, you’ll receive a Sealed Chest. It contains a series of quest items, which you can turn in for incredible rewards.

To complete these, you activate the items, then go turn them into the proper NPC. You can only receive these rewards if you’re equipped with Shadowmourne and kill the Lich King. You only receive this box once - if you want another, level another character to 80.

Rewards

Reins of the Crimson Deathcharger: A fancy red-clad Death Knight mount

A fancy red-clad Death Knight mount Muradin’s Favor: Become a Frost Dwarf for 10 minutes

Become a Frost Dwarf for 10 minutes Jaina’s Locket: Portal to Dalaran (1 hour cooldown)

Portal to Dalaran (1 hour cooldown) Tabard of the Lightbringer: Fancy tabard with a use effect

Fancy tabard with a use effect Sylvanas’ Music Box: Plays “Lament of the Highborne”

These items were Bind on Equip on the retail servers, so they likely will be on WoW Classic Lich King as well. The Shadowmourne items are highly sought after and can fetch a pretty penny if you choose to sell them.

Shadowmourne is an incredible weapon and will serve the player well as they try for more difficult challenges throughout WoW Classic Lich King and beyond. If the game extends to other expansions or new content, you’ll have an amazing weapon for some of that.