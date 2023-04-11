How to easily unlock Shadowmourne in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Shadowmourne is a legendary two-handed Axe in the World of Warcraft lore, once wielded by the mighty Lich King himself. In the Wrath of the Lich King classic, the Shadowmourne’s melee attacks drained soul fragments from enemies, making it one of the most powerful melee weapons to wield in World of Warcraft. It can be wielded exclusively by the Warriors, Paladins, and Death Knights.

In the latest World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion, players can obtain the iconic Axe of the Undead, the Shadowmourne, by completing a string of quests beginning with - A Feast of Souls.

How to forge Shadowmourne in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

A Feast of Souls is a quest belonging to the larger Shadowmourne line of quests represented in World of Warcraft. To activate the quest you’d have to speak to the Highlord Darion Mograine.

He will instruct you to slay 50 of the Lich King’s minions within the Icecrown Citadel. Killing Lich King’s minions will grant you souls. You have to collect a total of 50 souls in the Icecrown Citadel. After collecting that amount, head back to Highlord Darion Mograine and hand over the souls to him.

From here onwards, you’d have to empower your Shadow’s Edge, which is yet another powerful weapon in World of Warcraft. To empower your Shadow’s Edge, you’d have to use the 50 minion souls you collected to perform Unholy Fusion, Blood Fusion, and Frost Fusion on the Shadow Edge.

This will empower your weapon for the next step, which will continue in the next quest – “The Splintered Throne.”

Unholy Infusion

Highlord Darion Mograine will instruct you to infuse unholy power on the Shadow’s Edge. For that, you’d have to slay a boss named Professor Putricide.

Blood Infusion

This time around, Highlord Darion will instruct you to infuse blood on the Shadow Edge. For that, you’d have to beat a queen named Queen Lana'thel.

Frost Infusion

As the final step, you’d have to infuse your Shadow Edge with frost. To achieve that, you’d have to slay a mounted boss named Sindragosa. However, before killing her you’d have to withstand at least three of her powerful Breath attacks. You must also dismount Sindragosa to kill her off.

The Splintered Throne quest

After infusing your Shadow Edge with the three required elements of frost, blood, and unholy power, speak to Highlord Darion and activate the next quest in the storyline The Splintered Throne, where you will be tasked with collecting 50 Shadowfrost Shards.

To collect 50 Shadowfrost Shards, you’d have to visit the Icecrown Citadel again and start killing bosses in the 25-player Icecrown Citadel raids.

Forging the Shadowmourne

After collecting 50 Shadowfrost Shards, all you have to do is hand over the shards to Highlord Darion Mograine. Using your infused Shadow’s Edge, Highlord Darion will forge the legendary Shadowmourne Axe as your reward.

Now, you can wield Shadowmourne in battle. Most importantly, you’d have to use it in the next stage of the quest called The Lich King's Last Stand, where you have to slay the Lich King himself.

This wraps up our walkthrough on how to obtain the iconic Shadowmourne Axe in World of Warcraft. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for more related content on World of Warcraft and the rest of the gaming world.

