BlizzCon 2023: Schedule, what to expect, and more

BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard's annual convention, will be back once again this year. Just as during the previous iterations, the company will be talking about every major title that's under its wing — starting from World of Warcraft to Diablo to Overwatch 2. Spanning two days, this event will cater to in-person attendees and those around the globe tuning in digitally.

Here's a quick rundown of everything that you need to know about BlizzCon 2023.

BlizzCon 2023 schedule

The two-day schedule for BlizzCon 2023 is absolutely stacked. Based on information revealed by Blizzard, here's the schedule for both days:

November 3

11 am PDT - Opening Ceremony

1:30 pm PDT - World of Warcraft: What’s Next

2:30 pm PDT - Overwatch 2: Deep Dive

3:30 pm PDT - World of Warcraft Classic: What’s Next

4:30 pm PDT - Hearthstone: What’s Next

5:30 pm PDT - Warcraft Rumblings

November 4

12 pm PDT - World of Warcraft: Deep Dive

1:30 pm PDT - Overwatch 2: What’s Next

2:30 pm PDT - Diablo IV Campfire Chat

4:45 pm PDT - Community Night

6:15 pm PDT - LE SSERAFIM Appearance

Where to watch BlizzCon 2023

Those who won't be able to attend the event will be able to catch all the action live from their homes by tuning into Blizzard's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The livestream will also be available on the BlizzCon website.

While this year's occasion will be broadcast live, fans who miss out on it will be able to tune in later and watch replays of everything that transpired during the event. Although this won't be the same as attending or watching BlizzCon live, fans won't have to miss out on any of the information that the developers share and discuss over the two days.

What to expect at the event?

Considering that this will be the first BlizzCon after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, it will be interesting to see how the organizers go about presenting it. This year's event might include some hints with respect to games coming to the Xbox Game Pass in the near future.

Moreover, there'll be a segment dedicated to a Diablo IV campfire chat. This means fans of the title can expect information about future updates and the new expansion that was leaked a few days back.

Apart from that, fans of World of Warcraft and Overwatch fans will also be treated to new information related to these games. Overall, it seems like BlizzCon 2023 will be one of the biggest events this year, with many surprises for the Blizzard fanbase as a whole.