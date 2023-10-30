Diablo 4 Lord of Hatred leaks: New class Spiritborn, Tomb of Akarat raid, and more

Some Diablo 4 leaks seem to have surfaced surrounding the first upcoming expansion called Lord of Hatred. These leaks suggest that this expansion will introduce a new class known as "Spiritborn," bringing Mephisto as the new villain, and include a new raid called the "Tomb of Akarat."

The information was leaked from version 2.0 of the game, which was uploaded to a private test branch. The current version of the title is 1.0, and 2.0 will be introduced when the Lord of Hatred expansion finally goes live.

The leak was initially uploaded in ResetEra and then reported on by YouTuber YbuBaKa, offering players a glimpse of what they can expect from the Lord of Hatred expansion.

Diablo 4 Lord of Hatred datamine: Everything new coming to the game

According to the 2.0 datamine, here are some of the most exciting things that players can expect from the upcoming Diablo 4 expansion:

1) Mephisto will be the new primary antagonist

As the expansion name itself suggests, Mephisto will be the new villain that the players and their Horadrim allies will be taking on. After how the Lilith narrative panned out, it will be quite interesting to see how players will be facing off against her father.

2) New region: Kurast

Diablo 2’s Kurast region is also something that the leaks seem to be hinting at. It’s expected to be the same size as the existing regions and will be one of the bigger additions to the Lord of Hatred expansion.

3) New class: Spiritborn

A new class is also likely on the cards. According to the Diablo 4 leak, it will be called Spiritborn and wielding a glaive while having nature-based attacks and abilities. The new class is perhaps what players will be looking forward to the most.

4) Mercenary system

Like Diablo 3, Diablo 4’s Lord of Hatred expansion is also expected to implement a mercenary system. Here, players will be able to hire companions and level them up, thereby making raids and certain late-game content easier.

5) Tomb of Akarat raid

The final thing that the 2.0 datamine hints at are the Tomb of Akarat raid. The raid is reportedly going to be “Karza-based,” and there will be five wings that players will be able to fight through to reach the final boss.

When is the Diablo 4 Lord of Hatred expansion expected to drop?

While Blizzard has yet to provide players with an official release date for the expansion, many in the community are expecting right after Season 3 ends. Blizzard has already expensed on their plans to release a new expansion for the game each year. Hence, it’s quite likely that Lord of Hatred will be dropping after Season 3 sometime between the Spring and Summer of 2024.

