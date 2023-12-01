WoW Classic Season of Discovery: All known Mage Runes and where to find them

Mage Runes grant some incredible powers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Perhaps the most interesting thing is that the Arcane specialization can now heal once they have the right powers unlocked. The trouble with these Runes in World of Warcraft is that they are often hidden behind puzzles, item drops, and other secretive methods. However, fans have quickly begun unlocking some of these throughout the world of Azeroth.

Since all the Runes have not been discovered yet, we’ll come back and update this regularly as other abilities are found. We will endeavor to keep this as up-to-date as possible so you know where to find all Mage Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All Mage Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

1) Burnout

“Increases your spell critical strike chance with all spells by 15%, but your non-periodic spell critical strikes now have an additional mana cost of 1% of your base mana.”

Burnout could be a very useful ability for Mage DPS in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. It really depends on what additional slots open up for characters later down the line. This is something possible, according to the developers in a recent interview.

Dwarf/Gnome: At Gol’Bolar Quarry (69.4, 58.3), find the Frozen Trogg and slam it with fire spells.

At Gol’Bolar Quarry (69.4, 58.3), find the Frozen Trogg and slam it with fire spells. Human: East of Elwynn Forest’s Stone Cairn Lake, look for the Frozen Murloc and spam fire spells.

2) Fingers of Frost

“Gives your Chill effects a 15% chance to grant you the Fingers of Frost effect, which treats your next 2 spells cast as if the target were Frozen. Lasts 15s.”

Dwarf/Gnome: Defeat TImber in Iceflow Lake (unconfirmed at this time)

Defeat TImber in Iceflow Lake (unconfirmed at this time) Human: Drops from Hogger

Drops from Hogger Trolls: Drops from Zalazane

3) Regeneration

“Heals the target for health over 3s and applies Temporal Beacon for 30s. Temporal Beacon records the subject’s space-time position. 80% of all Arcane damage done by the caster will be converted to chronomantic healing on each of the caster’s current Temporal Beacon targets. This healing is reduced by 50% on self.”

If you’re going to be a Mage healer, you need this Chest Rune for the Arcane class. It’s the basis of single-target healing, and will be the primary way of healing until Mass Regeneration is unlocked later in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery.

Human: Defias Pillagers in Westfall drop them.

Defias Pillagers in Westfall drop them. Gnome: Located in a hut on the northern island in Loch Modan. In the southern hut, on the top island, look for a clickable stack of books.

Located in a hut on the northern island in Loch Modan. In the southern hut, on the top island, look for a clickable stack of books. All Horde: Kolkar’s Booty chests in The Barrens.

Kolkar’s Booty chests in The Barrens. Undead: Dalaran Apprentices in Silverpine Forest drop them.

4) Enlightenment

“You deal 10% more damage while you have more than 70% mana. While below 30% mana, 10% of your mana regeneration continues while casting.”

Human: Look for critters that have a “Wild Polymorph” debuff. Cast Polymorph on 6 of them, and loot the Apprentice Notes to create the Rune.

Look for critters that have a “Wild Polymorph” debuff. Cast Polymorph on 6 of them, and loot the Apprentice Notes to create the Rune. Undead: Around Solliden Farmstead, players will find “Odd Melons”. Cast Polymorph on 6 of these and collect the Sorcerer’s Notes.

5) Living Flame

“Summons a spellfire flame that moves toward the target, leaving a trail of spellfire. This trail deals Spellfire damage every second to nearby enemies. Lasts 20s.”

While streaming WoW Classic Season of Discovery alongside a few friends, we unlocked the ability to use Living Flame. While we only did it as Undead, this is an incredibly useful Mage Rune.

Human: Kill Kobold Geomancers in the Jasperlode Mine area of Elwynn Forest.

Kill Kobold Geomancers in the Jasperlode Mine area of Elwynn Forest. Gnome: Kill Frostmane Shadowcasters/Frostmane Seers at (24.88, 50.32).

Kill Frostmane Shadowcasters/Frostmane Seers at (24.88, 50.32). Undead: Kill Scarlet Warriors in Tirisfal Glades.

6) Living Bomb

“The target becomes a Living Bomb, taking Fire damage over 12s. After 12s, or when the spell is dispelled, the target explodes, dealing Fire damage to all enemies within 10y.”

Alliance races: Stonesplinter Seer in Loch Modan drops this Rune.

7) Ice Lance

"Deals Frost damage to an enemy target. Causes triple damage against Frozen targets."

When beginning as a Mage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you’ll unlock this quest from your Mage Trainer in your particular starting area. You will find this very early after loading and beginning the current seasonal content.

Gnome, Undead, Human, Troll: Complete level 2 Spell Research quest at your local Mage Trainer

8) Icy Veins

“Hastens your spellcasting, increasing spell casting speed by 20% and reduces the pushback suffered from damaging attacks while casting by 100%. Lasts 20s.”

Information coming soon.

9) Arcane Surge

“Unleash all of your remaining mana in a surge of energy focused at the target dealing Arcane damage, increased by up to 300% based on your mana remaining. Aftward, your normal mana regeneration is activated and increased by 300% for 8s.”

Information coming soon.

10) Mass Regeneration

“Heals all of target player’s party members within 15y of target player for health over 3s and applies Temporal Beacon to each target for 15s.”

Information coming soon.

11) Rewind Time

“Your current target with your Temporal Beacon instantly heals all damage taken over the last 5s. Ineffective on targets that did not have a Temporal Beacon 5s ago.”

Information coming soon.

12) Arcane Blast

“Blasts the target with energy, dealing Arcane damage. Each time you cast Arcane Blast, the damage and healing of all other Arcane spells is increased by 15%, an dmana cost of Arcane Blast is increased by 175%. Effect stacks up to 4 times and lasts 6s or until any other Arcane damage or healing spell is cast.”

Information coming soon.

There is still plenty more to uncover when it comes to Mage Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. The servers only opened yesterday (November 30, 2023), so there’s plenty of time to uncover more.