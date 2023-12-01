WoW Classic Season of Discovery: How to easily find Living Flame Mage Rune

In WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, Mages can find the Living Flame Rune early in their experience, provided they’re an Undead or, at the very least, have traveled to Brill. The Leg Enchantment may drop in other places, but there is a 100% confirmed location, found by me and my party while playing after the servers launched.

If you want to know where to find the Living Flame Mage Rune, what it does, and if it’s worth having, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where to find a fancy new Leg Enchant for your Mages.

Where the Living Flame Mage Rune spawns in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

Just northwest of the arrow lies the Scarlet Warriors you must defeat (Image via Blizzard)

You can go out of your way to pick up the Living Flame Mage Rune in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, but it will also be a natural part of your questing progression.

In the Scarlet Crusade area north of the Solliden Farmstead, you’ll start picking up Pumpkins. Once in Brill, you’ll be required to head to that Scarlet Crusade area and thin their numbers.

Open your map and look for the tower on the map, slightly north of the farm. All you have to do is kill Scarlet Warriors until one drops. It’s not a guaranteed drop, but I was in a group of three Undead Mages, and we all had ours within 10 minutes or so of constant farming. It’s an incredibly useful spell and could be fun in AOE farming in the future.

What does the Living Flame Mage Rune do in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery?

If you want to use this spell, make sure you have leggings equipped (Image via Blizzard)

Enchant Leg - Living Flame Rune is a spell with a one-minute cooldown. When you cast it, it creates a spellfire trail that tracks and attempts to engulf that target. Since it isn’t Arcane damage, it won’t help your Mage Healer build, but it’s a significant amount of damage.

Enchant Leg - Living Flame Rune lasts 20 seconds and deals 16 Spellfire damage a second to anyone caught in the flames. It’s a very potent spell, especially against enemies that are either going to run at you or stand in place, trapped in the fire you’ve created.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery has already begun, and there are so many new secrets to uncover for all the classes in the game. Living Flame Rune is one of many secrets you will no doubt find as you progress deeper into this new season of content.