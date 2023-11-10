WoW Classic Season of Discovery leaks: New runes for Warrior, Druid, Paladin, and more

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery’s Rune system is something fans around the world have been incredibly excited about. It will offer players fresh ways to play their favorite classes in the Vanilla setting. We’ve been speculating that the available abilities weren’t going to be the only ones on offer. Now, thanks to leaks by the World of Warcraft community, there have been some very interesting powers reported for a few of the game’s classes.

That said, we must point out that this is all speculation. These could be removed or perhaps not intended for use at all. Several of these are quite fascinating, though. WoW Classic: Season of Discovery was already exciting, but this only adds fuel to the hype fire that is the upcoming season of content.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers should take the information provided with a grain of salt.

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery reported to receive new runes, per leaks

It’s important to highlight that these are not the confirmed, final forms of runes in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. They could be in the code for the game mode for a variety of reasons. They may have been tested and rejected or may simply never come to the game. According to Josh Greenfield, Senior Game Producer on WoW Classic, many of these ideas are experiments or things that were left over.

Either way, it’s very interesting to look at these, so we’re going to highlight the revealed runes for some of these classes and talk about a few of them and what they could mean for the game.

Druids look to gain some pretty impressive damage with Gale Winds, and Everbloom would be a must-have for Druids that group together in Raids.

Druid

Efflorescence: Heals the three most injured party or raid members within 15 yards of the selected area every 5s for 30s.

Heals the three most injured party or raid members within 15 yards of the selected area every 5s for 30s. Everbloom: Your Rejuvenation can now be active on target affected by another Druid’s Rejuvenation.

Your Rejuvenation can now be active on target affected by another Druid’s Rejuvenation. Gale Winds: Increases the damage done by your Hurricane by 100%, it no longer has a cooldown, and its mana cost is reduced by 20%.

Increases the damage done by your Hurricane by 100%, it no longer has a cooldown, and its mana cost is reduced by 20%. Natural Reaction: Increases your dodge chance by 10%, and you regenerate 3 rage every time you dodge while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form, 10 energy while in Cat Form, or 1% of your maximum mana while in any other form.

Increases your dodge chance by 10%, and you regenerate 3 rage every time you dodge while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form, 10 energy while in Cat Form, or 1% of your maximum mana while in any other form. Renewal: Instantly heal yourself for 30% of your maximum health. Usable in all forms.

Instantly heal yourself for 30% of your maximum health. Usable in all forms. Torrential Downpour: 115 to 135 damage every 2s.

Hunters have a few interesting supposed changes in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery as well. Their runes let them do some interesting things, and the Aspect of the Lion Belt Engrave, while we don’t understand how it will enter the game, will essentially be a Blessing of Kings buff a’la Paladins.

Hunter

Adder Pheromone: Your Tame Beast ability also works on adders (as a companion pet)

Your Tame Beast ability also works on adders (as a companion pet) Deer Musk: Your Tame Beast ability also works on deer (as a companion pet)

Your Tame Beast ability also works on deer (as a companion pet) Engrave Belt: Aspect of the Lion: Engrave your belt with the Aspect of the Lion rune. The hunter takes on the aspects of a lion, increasing total stats by 10% for all nearby allies and increasing the total stats for the hunter by an additional 10%. Only one aspect can be active at a time.

When it comes to Retribution Paladins, this would be a very interesting rune to see applied in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Sure, it makes their healing much weaker, but it does provide some extra damage.

Paladin

Path of Arthas: Your connection to the Light has been damaged. All Holy healing you deal is increased by 50%, but all non-Holy damage you deal is increased by 5%.

Warrior has two things to disclose in WoW Classic Season of Discovery: A rune and a new passive - Gladiator Stance Shield Passive. While it’s not known how that will work or how it’s unlocked, it appears to allow Warriors to use virtually any ability regardless of what stance they’re in. It would be interesting to see the Gladiator stance come back, that's for sure.

Warrior

War Machine: Killing an enemy worth experience or Honor generates 10 Rage.

Unfortunately, this is all speculation at this point. They would be very interesting to see in action within the game itself. WoW Classic Season of Discovery unlocks on November 30, 2023, and you can learn more about it here.