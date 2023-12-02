WoW Classic Season of Discovery: All Warrior Runes and where to find them

Warriors receive some very intriguing Runes across WoW Classic Season of Discovery. This is only Phase 1, and they already show incredible promise as the strongest tanks in the game. While I’m not sure about how great their DPS will be, with the right combination of Runes and the correct amount of skill, anyone can be a great Warrior. However, these abilities have not all been found in the game yet.

Whether tanking or slaughtering the forces of evil in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, these fighters should be fun to use.

Note: As more players uncover Runes for Warriors and it's clear where or how to find them, we’ll return and update this article with the appropriate information.

All Warrior Runes and their locations in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

1) Blood Frenzy

Here's what this Warrior Rune does in WoW Classic:

“Each time you deal Bleed damage, you gain 3 Rage.”

I can see Blood Frenzy being useful on all Warrior specs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery; however, only time will tell what specializations use it the best.

Dwarf/Gnome: Drops from rare enemies in Dun Morogh. Wandering Swordsman is confirmed for dropping it.

Drops from rare enemies in Dun Morogh. Wandering Swordsman is confirmed for dropping it. Human: In Elwynn Forest, between Stonefield Farm and Fargodeep Mine, challenge the Wandering Swordsman.

In Elwynn Forest, between Stonefield Farm and Fargodeep Mine, challenge the Wandering Swordsman. Night Elf: In Teldrassil (62.7, 71.9) , challenge the Wandering Swordsman.

In Teldrassil , challenge the Wandering Swordsman. Orc/Troll: In Durotar (38, 48), challenge the Wandering Swordsman.

2) Furious Thunder

This Warrior Rune does the following:

“Thunder Clap now increases the time between attacks by an additional 6%, can be used in any stance, and deals 50% increased threat.”

Human: In Elwynn Forest, kill Goldtooth.

In Elwynn Forest, kill Goldtooth. Night Elf: In the Barrow Den, open the Gnarlpine Cache.

In the Barrow Den, open the Gnarlpine Cache. Dwarf/Gnome: In Dun Morogh (28.0, 42.2) , defeat Fyodi.

In Dun Morogh , defeat Fyodi. Orc/Troll: In the Valley of Trolls, defeat Sarkoth. Might also drop from Zalazane.

In the Valley of Trolls, defeat Sarkoth. Might also drop from Zalazane. Tauren: Arra’chea and Mazzranache in Mulgore drop this.

3) Frenzied Assault

The description of Frenzied Assault in WoW Classic goes as follows:

“While wielding 2-handed weapons, your attack speed is increased by 20%.”

Undead: In Brill’s inn, speak to Penny Hawkins. She wants you to remove Blueheart from the Basement - so defeat him.

In Brill’s inn, speak to Penny Hawkins. She wants you to remove Blueheart from the Basement - so defeat him. Orc: In Orgrimmar, speak to Zamja. She wants you to slay Gru’ark outside the cooking hut.

In Orgrimmar, speak to Zamja. She wants you to slay Gru’ark outside the cooking hut. Dwarf: In Ironforge’s inn, speak to Bruuk Barleybeard. He’s looking to have Bruart murdered between the door and staircase.

4) Victory Rush

Here's what this one does in WoW Classic:

“Instantly attack the target causing damage and healing you for 10% of your maximum health. Only usable within 20s after you kill an enemy that yields experience or honor.”

Victory Rush was always one of my favorite abilities for Warriors in Warcraft, so seeing it in WoW Classic Season of Discovery could make their leveling process faster. This is due to its lower downtime, ultimately enhancing their DPS.

Orc/Troll: A chest next to the spawn point of the Valley of Trials. Requires a jumping puzzle.

A chest next to the spawn point of the Valley of Trials. Requires a jumping puzzle. Human: Head to the end of Echo Ridge Mine and loot the chest.

Head to the end of Echo Ridge Mine and loot the chest. Tauren: Complete the starting quest from a Warrior Trainer.

Complete the starting quest from a Warrior Trainer. Dwarf: Complete the quest “Simple Rune” in Coldridge Valley (from Stet Stoutarm). Then, accomplish Lost Rune from the Warrior Trainer in Anvilmar.

5) Devastate

Devastate does the following:

“Sunder Armor also deals 60% weapon damage, increased by 6% per application of Sunder Armor already on the target.”

Human: Bring a Severed Kobold, Murloc, and Gnoll head to Viktoria Woods in Stormwind’s Old Town (69.8, 50.0) .

. Night Elf: Bring a Severed Tiger, Owl, and Spider head to Dwlwynna in Darnassus (63.3, 281.8) near the Leatherworker.

near the Leatherworker. Orc/Troll: Bring Centaur, Harpy, and Quillboar heads as a part of a quest in Razor Hill.

6) Endless Rage

This one offers the following:

“You generate 25% more Rage from all damage you deal.”

Alliance (Darkshore): Defeat Lady Sedorax in Darkshore. This is near Cliffspring River. Beware of her adds.

Defeat Lady Sedorax in Darkshore. This is near Cliffspring River. Beware of her adds. Alliance (Westfall): Defeat Old Murk-Eye

Defeat Old Murk-Eye Horde (Barrens): In the Crossroads, find the Horde Warbanner and bring it to Northwatch Hold. Replace the Alliance banner and defeat the summoned monster.

In the Crossroads, find the Horde Warbanner and bring it to Northwatch Hold. Replace the Alliance banner and defeat the summoned monster. Horde (Silverpine Forest): Head to Skittering Dark Cave and kill the Web Wrap. The Lost Adventurer you free will fight you. Defeat him for the Rune.

7) Quick Strike

Here's what Quick Strick does:

“A reckless instant melee attack with your two-handed weapon dealing physical damage. This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Heroic Strike.”

Human: Defeat Defias units to unlock Gillsbane. Use this to kill Murlocs for a Soul of the Sea. Head to the (25, 68) Medusa statue to spawn a level 20 mob. Defeat it for the Rune.

Defeat Defias units to unlock Gillsbane. Use this to kill Murlocs for a Soul of the Sea. Head to the Medusa statue to spawn a level 20 mob. Defeat it for the Rune. Dwarf: In Loch Modan (41, 72) , loot Troggs until you get a Cracked Skull-Shaped Geode. While holding it, get stunned by a Stonesplinter Skullthumper.

In Loch Modan , loot Troggs until you get a Cracked Skull-Shaped Geode. While holding it, get stunned by a Stonesplinter Skullthumper. Night Elf: In Darkshore, loot a Gnarled Harpoon at (47.8, 16.0) . Use this to weaken Paxnozz and take the rune after beating them.

In Darkshore, loot a Gnarled Harpoon at . Use this to weaken Paxnozz and take the rune after beating them. Horde: Talk to Kilxx in Ratchett. Buy a Fishing Harpoon and head into the bay. Look for Bruuz circling a boat at the bottom and weaken it with the Harpoon. Kill him to gain the Rune.

8) Flagellation

This Warrior Rune provides the following:

“Gain a 25% bonus to Physical damage done for 12s after activating Bloodrage or Berserker Rage.

Information coming soon.

9) Raging Blow

This entry offers the following ability:

“A ferocious strike that deals 100% weapon damage, but can only be used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active.”

Information coming soon.

10) Warbringer

Warbringer does the following:

“Your charge, Intercept, and INtervene abilities are now usable while in combat and in any stance, and will remove all movement impairing effects when activated.”

Information coming soon.

11) Consumed by Rage

Consumed by Rage's in-game description is:

“Enrages you and grants a 20% melee damage bonus for 12s or up to a maximum of 12 swings after you exceed 80 Rage.”

All races: Defeat Carrodin in Thelgen Rock, in the Wetlands.

12) Single-Minded Fury

This entry offers the following in WoW Classic:

“While dual-wielding, your Physical damage and movement speed are increased by 10%.”

Information coming soon.

Warriors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery are surely a force to be reckoned with. Whether DPS-ing or protecting the party from damage as a tank in Blackfathom Deeps, they can do so much.