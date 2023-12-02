WoW Classic Season of Discovery: All known Hunter Runes and where to find them

Hunters in WoW Classic Season of Discovery are genuinely pretty interesting. While this class didn’t receive new roles, like Mage Healers, the DPS promises to be reliable.

Some of these new powers reward the Hunter for not having any active pets, so if that’s the style of character you have wanted to play in the Classic Era, that’s going to be a possibility. However, all the information about these new powers is yet unknown in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

As more Runes are unlocked for Hunters during WoW Classic Season of Discovery, we’ll update this article with what we’ve uncovered. If you want to pick up a bow or rifle and head into the wilderness, here’s what you need to know.

Hunter Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery and where they are found

1) Master Marksman

“Increases your critical strike chance by 5%, and reduces the Mana cost of all your Shot abilities by 25%.”

If you’re going to play a Hunter and run no pet, this is one of the powers you’ll need to equip as a DPS character. Some players in WoW Classic Season of Discovery may find other routes, but having extra damage is never a bad thing.

Dwarf: At (29, 49) in Dun Morogh, look for the Rustling Bush. Use Hunter’s Mark on it and kill the mob that spawns.

At in Dun Morogh, look for the Rustling Bush. Use Hunter’s Mark on it and kill the mob that spawns. Night Elf: In Teldrassil (46.6, 46.3) , look for a Rustling Bush. Use a Hunter’s Mark on it and defeat the mob for the Rune.

In Teldrassil , look for a Rustling Bush. Use a Hunter’s Mark on it and defeat the mob for the Rune. Orc/Troll: Look for the Rustling Bush west of Razor Hill (38, 52) . Use a Hunter’s Mark on it and defeat the mob that spawns.

Look for the Rustling Bush west of Razor Hill . Use a Hunter’s Mark on it and defeat the mob that spawns. Tauren: Mulgore features a Rustling Bush at (59.02, 54.38). Use a Hunter’s Mark on it and defeat the mob that spawns.

2) Sniper Training

“Your Shot abilities gain 10% increased critical strike chance while you have not moved for the last 6s.”

Alliance: Westfall’s Level 17 Elite Defias Scout drops the Rune.

Westfall’s Level 17 Elite Defias Scout drops the Rune. Dwarf: Drops from Kackle (Elite Crocolisk) in Loch Modan (54, 54) .

Drops from Kackle (Elite Crocolisk) in Loch Modan . Night Elf: In Darkshore, look for a harpoon by the beached sea turtle skulls. Throw it at Paxnozz (48, 15) and defeat it for the Rune.

In Darkshore, look for a harpoon by the beached sea turtle skulls. Throw it at Paxnozz and defeat it for the Rune. Horde: Talk to Kilxx in Ratchett, by the docks. Buy a Fishing Harpoon and head into Booty Bay. Bruuz circles a boat at the bottom of the bay. Use the harpoon to weaken it and then defeat it for the Rune.

3) Flanking Strike

“You and your pet deal simultaneous instant 100% melee damage. Afterward, your Mongoose Bite and Raptor Strike deal 10% increased damage for 10s, stacking up to 3 times. Raptor Strike has a 20% chance to reset the cooldown on Flanking Strike.”

Dwarf: Head to a cave (38.5, 43.4) with Dun Morogh Pig Meat. Place the meat in the cave and defeat Jorul (Elite Bear) for the Rune.

Head to a cave with Dun Morogh Pig Meat. Place the meat in the cave and defeat Jorul (Elite Bear) for the Rune. Orc/Troll: Summon Raluk in Durotar (68.7, 71.4) using Durotar Pig Meat. Defeat Raluk for the Rune.

Summon Raluk in Durotar using Durotar Pig Meat. Defeat Raluk for the Rune. Night Elf: Use Teldrassil Bird Meat at (48.3, 31.4) in Teldrassil. Defeat Mowgh to receive the Rune.

Use Teldrassil Bird Meat at in Teldrassil. Defeat Mowgh to receive the Rune. Tauren: Bring Mulgore Bird Meat (off nearby Swoops) to (36, 57) and use it to summon an NPC.

4) Beast Mastery

“Your pet’s damage and health are increased by 30%, and its Focus regeneration by 80%. In addition, your pet’s Growl now also taunts the target to attack it for 3s.”

Could Hunters have been tanks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery? This particular Hunter Rune makes me think they had a chance to play this role or will in the future.

Alliance: Loot Goretusk Haunch from Goretusk mobs and use it at the coast of Westfall. This item is bait for a Coyote Dwelling, which you use to spawn and kill Silverspur.

Loot Goretusk Haunch from Goretusk mobs and use it at the coast of Westfall. This item is bait for a Coyote Dwelling, which you use to spawn and kill Silverspur. Horde (Barrens): North of Camp Taurajo, look for a Patrolling Cheetah. It has a speed buff. Set a trap in its path to clear the buff and then defeat it for the Rune.

North of Camp Taurajo, look for a Patrolling Cheetah. It has a speed buff. Set a trap in its path to clear the buff and then defeat it for the Rune. Horde (Silverpines): Look for a Ferocious Grizzled Bear in Silverpine, and keep killing them until the Level 16 Elite Grizzled Protector appears. Defeat it for the Rune.

5) Chimera Shot

“You deal 125% weapon damage, refreshing the current Sting on your target and triggering an effect:”

Serpent Sting: Instantly deals 40% of the damage done by your Serpent Sting.

Instantly deals 40% of the damage done by your Serpent Sting. Viper Sting: Instantly restores mana to you equal to 60% of the total amount drained by your VIper Sting.

Instantly restores mana to you equal to 60% of the total amount drained by your VIper Sting. Scorpid Sting: Attempts to Disarm the target for 10s. This effect cannot occur more than once per 1m.

Attempts to Disarm the target for 10s. This effect cannot occur more than once per 1m. All races: Complete your level 2 quest from your Hunter trainer in the starting area.

6) Explosive Shot

“You fire an explosive charge into the enemy target, dealing Fire damage. The charge will blast the target every second for an additional 2s. Cooldown shared with Arcane Shot.”

Dwarf: Defeat Fyodi in Dun Morogh (32, 37) .

Defeat Fyodi in Dun Morogh . Night Elf: Defeat Rageclaw in Teldrassil’s Ban’ethil Burrow

Defeat Rageclaw in Teldrassil’s Ban’ethil Burrow Orc/Troll: Defeat Sarkoth, who drops the item.

Defeat Sarkoth, who drops the item. Tauren: Defeat Arra’chea (50, 15) in Mulgore.

7) Carve

“A sweeping attack that strikes all enemies in front of you for 50% weapon damage.”

Hunters probably needed a more reliable AoE damage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, so I’m interested to see how this particular Rune shakes out. Will it be viable and required? Time will tell.

Dwarf: Tame a Rabbit via Rabbit Musk. Take it to Toby at Amberstill Ranch.

Tame a Rabbit via Rabbit Musk. Take it to Toby at Amberstill Ranch. Night Elf: Tame a Deer via Deer Musk. Head to the Hunter trainer in Darnassus and speak to the NPC nearby.

Tame a Deer via Deer Musk. Head to the Hunter trainer in Darnassus and speak to the NPC nearby. Tauren: Tame a Prairie Dog via Prairie Dog Musk. Talk to Takoda Sunmane with it in Bloodhoof Village (46.2, 60.3) .

Tame a Prairie Dog via Prairie Dog Musk. Talk to Takoda Sunmane with it in Bloodhoof Village . Orc/Troll: Tame an Adder via Adder Pheromone. Tame it and bring it to the Razor Hill Snake Charmer.

8) Aspect of the Lion

“The hunter takes on the aspects of a lion, increasing total stats by 10% for all nearby allies and increasing total stats for the Hunter by an additional 10%. Only one Aspect can be active at a time.”

Dwarf: In the Wetlands, head to the spider cave (42.2, 64.1) and defeat the level 25 Elite Carrodin.

9) Lone Wolf

“You deal 15% increased damage with all attacks while you do not have an active pet.”

There will be times in WoW Classic Season of Discovery when your pet might be an inconvenience, perhaps in Blackfathom Deeps. That makes Lone Wolf a useful skill all on its own.

Information coming soon.

10) Cobra Strikes

“Your critical hits with Shot abilities cause your pet’s next 2 special attacks to critically hit.”

Information on this Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is coming soon.

11) Kill Command

“Give the command to kill, increasing your pet’s damage done from special attacks by 60% for 30s. Each special attack done by the pet reduces the damage bonus by 20%.”

Information on this Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is coming soon.

12) Serpent Spread

“Targets hit by your Multi-Shot are also afflicted by your Serpent Sting for 6s.”

Information on this Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is coming soon.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery is ongoing until the coming year. This list will help you know more about these classes, such as the flexible Druid.