WoW Classic Season of Discovery: All known Druid Runes and where to find them

Setting up Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery was perhaps the most challenging activity in the game. Trying to keep the flavor fun and interesting for four specializations has certainly not been easy. That said, there are at least 12 abilities to unlock and place into the three slots the Rune system currently affords players. Unfortunately, we do not have all of their locations yet.

We'll update this article as more information comes to light about the Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Below, you’ll learn how to find as many of the Runes as the community has currently found.

Where to find Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

1) Living Seed

“When you critically heal your target with any healing spell, you plant a Living Seed on the target for 30% of the amount healed. The Living Seed will bloom when the target is next attacked. Lasts 15s.”

Living Seed is a solid healing ability in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Since you don’t have to press a button for it, it will ease a little stress from Restoration Druids in this current season. It's great since it triggers any time you crit heal, but don’t rely on it solely.

Tauren: Search out purple Prairie Flowers across Mulgore and combine three into a Prairie Crown. Then head to (37.7, 49.5) and put the Crown on the Wooden Effigy you find. Defeat the level 7 Elite, Unleashed Nature Spirit to claim the rune.

Search out purple Prairie Flowers across Mulgore and combine three into a Prairie Crown. Then head to and put the Crown on the Wooden Effigy you find. Defeat the level 7 Elite, Unleashed Nature Spirit to claim the rune. Night Elf: Search Teldrassil for 3 Glade Flowers and convert them into a Glade Crown. Head to (66.9, 57.5). Put the Crown on the Wooden Effigy and defeat the Level 7 Elite, Unleashed Nature Spirit.

2) Fury of Stormrage

“Reduces the mana cost of Wrath by 100% and each time you deal damage with Wrath you have a 12% chance for your next cast of Healing Touch within 15s to be instant.”

Tauren: Requires Level 4. Head to Brameblade Ravine (61, 76) and loot the chest for a Lunar Idol. Use this and defeat 6 creatures afflicted by Moonfire, and then use the Idol again.

Requires Level 4. Head to Brameblade Ravine (61, 76) and loot the chest for a Lunar Idol. Use this and defeat 6 creatures afflicted by Moonfire, and then use the Idol again. Night Elf: Requires Level 4. Head to the starting area’s Druid Trainer and pick up the quest. Do this to also complete the Moss quest while also doing this. Kill Grell to get the Lunar Idol drop. Equip it in the Relic slot, and kill 6 enemies affected by Moonfire. Use it again to gain the Rune.

3) Lifebloom

“Heals the target over 7s. When Lifebloom completes its duration or is dispelled, the target instantly heals and the Druid regains half the cost of the spell. This effect can stack up to 3 times on the same target.”

Tauren: Head to coordinates (60, 33) and interact with the Corpse to start a ritual. Even if someone else in the party activates the ritual, the Druid will still get the Rune.

Head to coordinates and interact with the Corpse to start a ritual. Even if someone else in the party activates the ritual, the Druid will still get the Rune. Night Elf: A skeleton is on the ground at (33, 35), Northern Teldrassil. Click the skeleton and get another party member to help complete the ritual. The spirit that arrives gives up the Rune.

4) Savage Roar

“Finishing move that increases physical damage done by 30% while in Cat Form. Lasts longer per combo point:

1 point: 14s

14s 2 points : 19s

: 19s 3 points: 24s

24s 4 points : 29s

: 29s 5 points: 34s

This is going to be a must-have when you want to DPS in Cat Form, especially when you’re fighting multiple enemies or a lengthy boss fight. Unfortunately, it takes a little luck to get one as Horde - at least as far as we know.

Tauren: Loot Kolkar’s Booty Chests to find Ferocious Idol. Equip it, and then deal 20 instances of Bleeding Damage to Humanoids. Use the Idol again to learn the rune.

Loot Kolkar’s Booty Chests to find Ferocious Idol. Equip it, and then deal 20 instances of Bleeding Damage to Humanoids. Use the Idol again to learn the rune. Night Elf: The Ferocious Idol drops from Den Mother in Darkshore. Equip it, then deal 20 instances of Bleeding Damage to Humanoids. Use it again to unlock the new power.

5) Sunfire

“Burns the enemy for Nature damage and then an additional Nature damage over 12s.”

Tauren: Around the coordinates (35.72, 69.61) in Mulgore, you’ll spot a trio of Lunar Stones (stones with white circles in them). Cast Moonfire on each, and then loot the chest.

Around the coordinates in Mulgore, you’ll spot a trio of Lunar Stones (stones with white circles in them). Cast Moonfire on each, and then loot the chest. Night Elf: In the trees of Teldrassil, near coordinates (53, 78), you’ll spy a trio of Lunar Stones. Cast Moonfire on them, and then loot the chest that appears. The above video shows the path if you cannot find the tree branch to climb.

6) Lacerate

“Lacerates the enemy target, making them bleed for damage over15s, plus 20% weapon damage per existing applications of Lacerate on the target. Causes a high amount of threat. This effect stacks up to 5 times on the same target. Requires Bear Form, Dire Bear Form.”

Tauren: Look for the eggs at (44, 22) , and carry them to (48, 40) . You need to set them down between the two ponds for the Rune.

Look for the eggs at , and carry them to . You need to set them down between the two ponds for the Rune. Night Elf: Take the bait from Furbolgs and give it to the Crabs in Darkshore.

Take the bait from Furbolgs and give it to the Crabs in Darkshore. Night Elf (Alternate): Purchase Rainbow Fin Albacore Chum from Khara Deepwater in Loch Modan (40, 39) and feed it to a thresher you find in The Loch.

7) Mangle

“Gain the Mangle (Bear) ability and replace your Claw ability with Mangle (Cat). This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Claw and Maul."

“Mangle the target for 160% normal damage and cause the target to take 30% additional damage from Bleed effects and Shred for 1m. This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Claw and Maul."

“Mangle the target for 300% normal damage and cause the target to take 30% additional damage from Bleed effects and Shred for 1m. Awards 1 combo point. This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Claw and Maul.”

Tauren: Idol of Ursine Rage drops from Flatland Prowler and Prairie Wolf Alpha in Mulgore. Maintain 50 rage for at least 60s to learn the new ability.

Idol of Ursine Rage drops from Flatland Prowler and Prairie Wolf Alpha in Mulgore. Maintain 50 rage for at least 60s to learn the new ability. Night Elf: Teldrassil’s Rageclaw drops the Idol of Ursine Rage. Maintain at least 50 rage for at least 60s to learn the ability.

8) Wild Strikes

“While you are in Cat Form, Bear Form, or Dire Bear Form, party members within 20 yards gain increased combat ferocity. Each melee hit has a 20% chance of granting the attacker an extra attack with 20% additional Attack Power. No effect if the party member is already benefiting from Windfury Totem.”

Alliance and Horde: Drops from level 14-15 Grimtotem Tauren NPCs (Grimtotem Ruffian, Grimtotem Sorcerer) at the SE entrance to Stonetalon Mountains (80, 88).

9) Survival of the Fittest

“Reduces the chance you’ll be critically hit by melee attacks by 6% and reduces all damage taken by 10%. Damage taken reduced by an additional 10% while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form.”

Information coming soon.

10) Starsurge

“Launch surging stellar energies that cause Arcane damage. Starsurge benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that trigger or benefit from Wrath or Starfire.”

Alliance and Horde: A dwarf in a cave on the Wetlands (35, 14) gives players a Marshroom. This lets players speak to a Frog on a stump (31, 18). Interact with it for the rune.

11) Skull Bash

“Charge to a target within 13y and bash the target’s skull, interrupting spellcasting and preventing any spell in that school from being cast for 2s. Shares a cooldown with Feral Charge. Requires Cat Form, Bear Form, Dire Bear Form.”

Information coming soon

12) Wild Growth

“Heals all of target player’s party members within 40y of target player over 7s. The amount healed is applied quickly at first, and slows down as Wild Growth reaches its full duration.”

Tauren and Night Elf: Three Owl Symbols are required to unlock this Rune. Symbol of the First Owl can be found in Northeast Ashenvale, near (89, 41). Defeat three waves of level 25 enemies, with two enemies in each wave. Next is the Symbol of the Second Owl in Duskwood. Northeastern portion of The Twilight Grove (50, 35) to get the buff. Head east to the Worgen zone and look for the level 25 boar, Agon. Symbol of the Third Owl is in Hillsbrad. You need to swim between two islands near (36, 76) and (54, 82) in less than 2 minutes using your aquatic form. Make sure to click the statues. When you have all three symbols, go to the Druid trainer in Moonglade and turn the quest in for the Rune.

Druids in WoW Classic Season of Discovery have plenty to be excited about, though there are still mysteries to uncover. If you want to learn more about other classes, we have guides on several, including the Warlock.