"Only thing he cares (about) now is money" - Ninja seemingly running 3-minute ads continuously on Fortnite livestream leaves fans disgruntled

Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" took the internet by storm after hosting a livestream on December 2, 2023, to commemorate the end of Fortnite OG. He also took the opportunity to witness the highly anticipated Fortnite Big Bang Event, which featured a live performance by American rapper Eminem.

While Ninja's recent broadcast was well received by numerous fans, some netizens on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their displeasure with the content creator for seemingly running three-minute ads continuously. X user @FearedBuck shared an image from the former Mixer streamer's livestream and wrote:

"Ninja running 3-minute ads every ten minutes while pulling 500k concurrent viewers playing Fortnite in 2023."

The social media update has since garnered over one million impressions and thousands of likes. User @RicciPirlo2nd shared their thoughts on the situation by commenting:

"I don't blame him. He fell off so much that the only thing he cares (about) now is money and not his viewers. Reminder if Fortnite OG (had) never happened, he would have never gotten 500k viewers."

"Bro made $7 million off this stream apparently" - Fans react to Ninja's amassing over 500k viewers during recent Fortnite livestream

Ninja is among the most renowned personalities in the livestreaming and content creation industry, having dominated the Amazon-owned platform when Fortnite was at its peak. He returned to broadcasting the Epic Games-developed battle royale in November, when the game received the Chapter 4 Season 5 update, also known as Fortnite OG.

As mentioned earlier, the 32-year-old hosted his most-watched livestream of this year on December 2, 2023 - on the final day of Fortnite OG and the day when The Big Bang Event took place.

X user @VuzyUzor was astounded by the streamer's accomplishment and called him a "legend":

One netizen was shocked to see Tyler garnering over 500k viewers on his recent livestream:

Meanwhile, another community member speculated that the Twitch veteran earned "$7 million" from the broadcast. They wrote:

"Bro made $7 million off this stream, apparently it was sponsored, too."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Ninja went viral last month, on November 16, 2023, after accidentally showing his Twitch dashboard, which revealed that he earned $142,177 between October 17 and November 15, 2023.