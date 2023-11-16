"Life-changing money made in one stream": Ninja leaking his Twitch income leaves fans shocked

Fortnite star and popular streamer Tyler "Ninja" accidentally revealed the amount of money he earned on Twitch over the course of 30 days. While playing Fortnite OG on November 15, 2023, the content creator inadvertently displayed his Twitch dashboard, which revealed that he earned $142,177 from October 17 to November 15, 2023.

When the 32-year-old realized what he had done, he immediately closed the browser window and said:

"Ah! You got a little sneak-peak of the... TTV (Twitch.tv) earnings this month, guys! Just pull that up real quick. I did just leak my dashboard (the streamer bursts out laughing)."

Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky shared Tyler's earnings on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing:

"Ninja leaking his Twitch dashboard to remind us all how it feels to be leasing a vehicle, still renting, and having extra steak at Chipotle be an achievement."

The six-figure earnings over the course of a month have left fans stunned, with user @itsMissTaco commenting:

"Life-changing money made in one stream, holy."

"That ad revenue is popping off" - Fans react to Ninja revealing he made over $140,000 in just 30 days streaming on Twitch

Timestamp: 05:56:25

Ninja is a Twitch veteran who dominated the Amazon-owned platform when Fortnite was at its peak (in 2018). In 2019, he astonished the streaming community by signing an exclusive contract with Microsoft's Mixer, which no longer exists.

He returned to Twitch in September 2020 and continues to broadcast on the platform on a regular basis. He was also among the first content creators to begin simultaneously casting on multiple platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok Live.

Tyler's popularity has skyrocketed once again with the return of Fortnite OG, as tens of thousands of viewers tune in to his channel. As mentioned earlier, Ninja leaked the amount of money he made since the Epic Games-developed battle royale's surge in prominence:

The moment when Tyler leaked his Twitch earnings. (Image via Twitch)

With hundreds of netizens commenting on the leak, X user @TGGonYT observed that the streamer made $80,000 in one day:

One fan noticed that the streamer made $80k in a day (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

Another viewer, on the other hand, stated that they expected someone of Ninja's stature to earn "way more" than $142,177 in a month:

One netizen expected that the streamer would be making "way more" than $142,177. (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

FaZe Clan-associated Twitch streamer Kalei chimed in on the leak, writing:

"That ad revenue (is) popping off, holy."

FaZe Kalei's comment on Jake Lucky's post (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

Some of the more notable reactions were along these lines:

Fans share their thoughts on the streamer's revenue leak (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

Ninja is currently Twitch's 11th most popular content creator, with 18,797,853 followers. He has primarily been streaming Fortnite and has collaborated with fellow content creators such as Timothy "TimTheTatman" and Ali "SypherPK."