"We have a SUB button again!": Ninja returns to Twitch as a partner following change in simulcasting policy

Tyler "Ninja" returned to Twitch today as a partner after almost a year, thanks to the overhaul of the simulcasting policies. The latest guidelines were announced by Twitch CEO Dan Clancy at last weekend's Las Vegas TwitchCon. By completely removing restrictions to any form of multi-streaming, the new policy allows creators to simultaneously stream on any number of websites of their choosing.

This is one of the very grievances that big creators such as Tyler had with Twitch. Now that it has been addressed, the Fortnite streamer went live on the platform with the full benefits of being a Partner for the first time in a year. Ninja was clearly quite excited and took to X, formerly Twitter, talking about how he had the subscribe button back.

The streamer wrote:

"CHAT WE HAVE A SUB BUTTON AGAIN!!!!"

CEO Dan Clancy welcomed Ninja back on the platform as Fortnite streamer returned with a Twitch partnership

Twitch's new simulcasting policy has been welcomed by a number of big creators as it gives streamers, regardless of whether they are partners or affiliates, the freedom to also broadcast their streams on other platforms such as YouTube and Kick. Dan Clancy himself announced the change while giving the speech during the opening ceremony of TwitchCon, and the revelation was a pleasant surprise that saw some great reactions.

Readers should note that Twitch had allowed limited multi-casting for some time but banned it for certain bigger platforms. The previous policy had quite a few critics, with Ninja being one of the prominent detractors. He had openly gone on record saying the restrictions were hurting Twitch and talked about giving creators more control over their streams.

After all, Ninja was perhaps the most popular name to openly start simulcasting last year in September when he canceled his partnership with Twitch and started going live on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and other websites. With the policy changed, it was already reported that he was considering making a comeback.

The popular Fortnite streamer was welcomed back by Dan Clancy himself, who replied to the X comment about the sub button. The latter even made a joke about the ads that have become a controversial topic for many viewers. The CEO stated:

"Nice to have the sub-button back on. Welcome back. And finally your viewers can see some ads. I am sure they missed them."

While the simulcasting rule has been lifted, there still are a couple of guidelines that creators must follow. Read more about them right here.