Twitch CEO announces streamers can simulcast to other platforms at Las Vegas TwitchCon 

The 2023 Las Vegas TwitchCon saw a big announcement from Dan Clancy, with the CEO revealing new simulcasting rules that will allow creators to simultaneously cast on multiple platforms such as YouTube, Kick, and Rumble with certain restrictions. This is a massive change in policy for the Amazon-owned streaming platform, which got a lot of negative reactions when they barred streamers from multi-streaming on certain websites.

Twitch has changed a lot of policies pertaining to simulcasting and exclusivity in the last year. Back in August of 2022, when they ended the exclusivity clause, allowing creators to stream on other platforms, many thought they could multi-stream on many websites. However, creators were barred from going live simultaneously with other platforms such as YouTube and Kick. The new policy reverses all of that.

Everything you need to know about the new Twitch simulcasting policy

As mentioned before, the policy of letting creators go live on multiple platforms has been a point of contention for many up till now. A major critic of the decision was the popular Fortnite streamer Ninja, who not only called it out earlier this year for being too restrictive but also stated that it was hurting Twitch by driving away creators.

It seems like Ninja and anyone else looking to simulcast is in luck, as during TwitchCon, the CEO announced that they would be changing that policy, effectively allowing streamers to multi-stream on other platforms. Dan Clancy explained that this was their way of giving streamers creative freedom.

After noting how the platform allowed the feature on mobile services last year, Dan stated that they were going to expand it to all platforms:

"Today we are taking it a step further, and announcing that we are allowing simulcasting on any livestreaming service. You should have the freedom to decide which services you would like to livestream on."

However, certain rules must be followed even while streaming on multiple platforms. Here are the most important rules that streamers should follow as per the guidelines:

No posting links or directing your community to leave Twitch for other platforms No use of third-party software to combine any form of chats or activities from other platforms for the stream (streamers may use it personally) Ensure that streaming on multiple websites does not impede the quality of the stream

While the third one is a little vague, the FAQ section notes that degrading video quality due to simulcast will count as a violation. The top two are simple enough to follow, and creators should note that violating any of the rules will result in a TOS violation, and Twitch will send them a warning before handing out penalties. Partners with exclusivity contracts may have to adhere to other rules.

Social media reactions to the news

The news has pleased a lot of people, with others talking about the rules. Here are some of the general reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Comment byu/floppytisk from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/floppytisk from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/floppytisk from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/floppytisk from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Regardless, this does mean streamers such as Ninja, xQc, and others can simulcast on Twitch, and most of the community has welcomed the change in policy.