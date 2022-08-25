“I want it to be radical”: Dr Disrespect mocks Twitch rules by planning simulcast on YouTube and Facebook

YouTube Gaming powerhouse Hershel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, openly mocked his old platform's recent change in policy regarding exclusivity rules by preparing a stream that would go against Twitch's rules: simulcasting on YouTube and Facebook.

To defy Twitch's new rules — not that he has to adhere to them — the "Two Time" was planning to stream on both YouTube and Facebook on August 24, but he has since pushed the "radical" broadcast to Friday.

To put it simply, Doc is trying to slam Twitch because multi-streaming on YouTube and Facebook while already streaming on Twitch is explicitly prohibited on the purple platform. The new partnership-program rule only allows simulcasting on TikTok and Instagram live. In his initial tweet from over 24 hours ago, he'd said:

"Simulcasting tomorrow. Gonna see if I can ignore chat on BOTH platforms."

Dr Disrespect is nothing short of a gaming icon in the streaming landscape. However, one stain on his ever-increasing popularity is his mysterious ban on the purple platform, which has been shrouded in immense rumors and controversy since coming into effect in 2019.

Now that the Amazon-owned platform has decided to make some changes to its partner program, Dr Disrespect has decided to take a shot at Twitch. Needless to say, the moment he mentioned "simulcast," it elicited a wave of hilarious responses from viewers.

Fans react to Dr Disrespect's idea of simulcasting

Judging by the comments on the first tweet, it seems like fans were extremely happy to see the YouTuber exploring his opinions. They instantly took the opportunity to share some light-hearted comments, saying:

The changes in Twitch's partner program

On August 23, 2022, in a surprising yet welcome move, Twitch informed their partnered streamers that they could now stream on other platforms like YouTube and Facebook without breaking their agreement. This effectively removed the exclusivity clause in their partner program, which used to forbid content creators from streaming on rival platforms.

The Amazon-owned platform now also allows simulcasting on TikTok Live and Instagram while streaming on Twitch but not on YouTube and Facebook. Surprisingly, despite the caveat, the majority of streamers openly embraced the freedom they were given and considered it a win for themselves as well as the platform, perceiving it as a much-needed step towards a better future.

