"We are witnessing history" - MoistCr1TiKaL claims Twitch letting streamers simulcast on other platforms is a "game-changer"

Popular internet personality Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has spoken out about Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's recent announcement at TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas where, during the convention's opening ceremony, the latter announced that streamers can now simultaneously broadcast on competing platforms such as YouTube, Kick, Rumble, and others.

However, there were a few restrictions with respect to this, which include:

No posting links or directing your community to leave Twitch for other platforms. No use of third-party software to combine any form of chats or activities from other platforms for the stream (streamers may use it personally). Ensure that streaming on multiple websites does not impede the quality of the stream.

MoistCr1TiKaL discussed this update in a YouTube video titled, Actually Huge Twitch W. According to him, the changes implemented by the Amazon-owned platform are a "game-changer."

He elaborated:

"We are witnessing history. I feel like some of the people that took the first manned airplane flight, where you know what you have just experienced is a game-changer. It's super special, and you are a part of history. That's what I feel right now with this. A very rare instance, where Twitch does something that I can't help but applaud and really appreciate."

"I thought Twitch would always stick to their guns" - MoistCr1TiKaL explains why he believes Twitch enabling simulcasting for streamers is such a big deal

In the aforementioned YouTube video, MoistCr1TiKaL claimed simultaneously livestreaming on other platforms while being a Twitch partner was previously "very frowned upon." He went on to say that he had never expected the platform to reconsider:

"It was still very frowned upon. It was more forbidden than human transmutation in Full Metal Alchemist, until today! This was, like, one of the main things I thought Twitch would never ever even consider backing off on. I thought Twitch would always stick to their guns on simul-streaming being against their rules."

The 29-year-old content creator then explained why these changes were such a big deal for streamers:

"Because, if you really stop to think about it - why would they? Twitch is still the number one streaming platform, and now, if streamers have the flexibility to stream their Twitch broadcast to other platforms at the same time, why wouldn't they? There isn't a single reason why anyone on Twitch wouldn't also just stream to YouTube."

He added:

"It's the same content, you just put it to two different places, so it just maximizes your reach and viewership, and it's just an overall net positive to the streamer. But, doesn't really do a whole lot to help out Twitch that much."

MoistCr1TiKaL then announced that he would start streaming on both his official Twitch and YouTube channels at the same time:

"So, obviously, I'm going to start simul-streaming on YouTube and Twitch. I can finally shake the cobwebs off of my old Twitch channel here, which has just been collecting dust."

MoistCr1TiKaL also shared some words of appreciation for Dan Clancy, saying:

"But now, I can do both. It feels great! Like, this is such a huge W move. It cannot be understated just how big of a deal this decision is from Twitch. And, man... absolute hats off to Dan Clancy on this one. F**k yes!"

