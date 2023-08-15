"I'm no longer exclusive with Twitch" - MoistCr1TiKaL reveals his contract with the platform has been terminated

Prominent internet personality Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" took to YouTube on August 15, 2023, to reveal that his contract with Twitch had been terminated amicably. In a video titled Goodbye Twitch, the streamer stated that he wanted to have the flexibility to broadcast on multiple platforms. MoistCr1TiKaL also stated that he had not signed an exclusive deal with another platform.

He said:

"So, I'm no longer exclusive with Twitch. Now, this isn't me announcing that I've signed somewhere else, with like, a contract. This isn't a LeBron James - The Decision moment, where I'm coming up here and saying, 'I'm taking my talent,' well for me, 'I'm taking my lack of talent to Mixer.'"

MoistCr1TiKaL explains what it means to have his Twitch contract terminated amicably

The 11-minute video continued with MoistCr1TiKaL stating that he wanted his Twitch contract turned into "toilet paper" because he did not want to be "forced into one place." He elaborated:

"This is just simply me saying, 'Twitch was nice enough to turn our contract into toilet paper.' Which is what I wanted because I really like the idea of not being forced into one place. I'd like to be able to spread my f**king butterfly wings and be able to try different things on different platforms. So, it means a lot that Twitch was willing to, you know, terminate that contract because, under that contract, I couldn't."

The 29-year-old streamer joked that the "dog was off the leash" and that he could now livestream on any other platform other than Twitch:

"But now, the dog is off the leash. I could rip my shirt off, twirl it over my head like a helicopter blade and start streaming on Facebook if I wanted to if I was a crazy person. I'm not doing that. Never happening. But, I could, is the point."

Later in the video, MoistCr1TiKaL revealed that he would now alternate between YouTube and Twitch for his livestreams:

"Right now, there's not going to be a huge difference in content between YouTube streams and Twitch streams. Like tonight - I plan on speedrunning. I don't know if I'm going to try learning The Gollum speedrun or the Jedi Survivor speedrun. The Jedi Survivor speedrun looks super hype and I think it'd be a fun one to learn. But, I also love the idea of speedrunning Gollum, the worse game of the year so far."

He added:

"I will, of course, still be streaming on Twitch. Like, I'll probably do more Dark and Darker on Twitch. You know, tomorrow. Or maybe I'll do Dark and Darker tomorrow on YouTube as well. Like... that's the fun of it. I now have the flexibility to choose which platform I go live on, and eventually, I would love to be able to have different content live in different places."

Fans react to MoistCr1TiKaL's announcement

MoistCr1TiKaL's announcement was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation thread attracting over 70 comments. Here's what netizens said:

According to Redditor u/deefbro, MoistCr1TiKaL's first YouTube livestream drew 31,000 viewers. Meanwhile, another community member stated that the streamer simultaneously broadcasting on the Google-owned platform "makes a lot of sense."