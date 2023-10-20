"I got some bad news": Kick streamer's unexpected encounter with Twitch CEO goes viral on social media

On October 20, 2023, a Kick streamer named "Vinnyb" went viral on social media after an unexpected encounter with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. Vinnyb was broadcasting from TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. While conversing with his audience, he inquired whether he should livestream the convention from Twitch or stay active on Kick. He said:

"Chat, you guys want me to switch over to Twitch right now? 'No.' 'Yes.' 'Yes.' 'No.' It's 50-50. You guys want me to switch? Yes or no."

Vinnyb then noticed a familiar figure passing by and realized it was none other than Dan Clancy. He immediately approached the platform's executive. Jokingly delivering "some bad news" to Clancy, Vinnyb disclosed that he was broadcasting on the Twitch competitor:

"Hello! I'm good. Twitch CEO! We're live. I got some bad news... we're live on Kick. Thoughts?"

Dan Clancy responded with a rather wholesome message, stating:

"Uh-oh... hey, that's your choice. You know? Whatever you decide."

The Kick streamer was visibly taken aback by the unexpected interaction and said:

"Did I just... was that bad? Oh, my god! Wait, am I going to get... did he see my name? I turned it."

"This guy is the polar opposite of what we had with Emmett" - Fans react to Kick streamer's interaction with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy

Vinnyb's clip was amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which had amassed hundreds of upvotes. One Redditor expressed their amusement at Dan Clancy being an active streamer, writing:

In response to the "bad news" comment that the Kick streamer made while speaking with Clancy, Redditor u/JRBrick said:

One community member weighed in, comparing Dan Clancy to former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear. They commented:

"It's hard to fully grasp in the moment, but years from now we'll look back at what a cool CEO Dan is. This guy is the polar opposite of what we had with Emmett. Dude is constantly streaming (using your own product), is chill as f**k and always down to collab with any other streamer even if they're, like, 200-viewer-Andy. For gods sake, he did like two IRL streams with ExtraEmily and that's his first year of Twitch. Here he is being totally chill about someone streaming on Kick and giving 'em a high-five."

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

For context, Vinnyb is a 22-year-old internet personality and a former Twitch partner. At the time of writing, he had 566 followers on his Kick channel.