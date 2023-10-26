Ninja to return to Twitch? Fortnite streamer reportedly considering partner program after changes to simulcasting policy

Popular Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" might just make yet another return to Twitch after the Amazon-owned streaming platform made sweeping changes to its simulcasting policies last week. Tyler had essentially dropped his partnership deal with them last year when he started going live on multiple platforms in accordance to the guidelines.

However, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy made headlines last weekend when he announced that the platform's simulcasting policy has been changed to suit the creators' needs. For those out of the loop, partners and affiliates can now simultaneously stream on other platforms such as YouTube and Kick.

Ninja had been vocal against the policy that stopped creators from simulcasting on major platforms, and the change has essentially addressed his problems in particular. The Fortnite streamer is reportedly thinking of returning to Twitch as a partner, with the added benefits of subscriptions and ad revenues.

Ninja can safely return to Twitch as a partner under new simulcasting policy

Expand Tweet

In September 2022, Ninja shocked his fans after officially announcing that he will not be in an exclusive partnership with Twitch. In a clip shared on social media, the streamer said that from then on, he would be simultaneously streaming on a plethora of websites, including big names such as YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter, as well as his former platform as a non-partner.

However, since the announcement, Twitch has made some changes to the guidelines that prohibited all creators from going live on other major platforms. As such, the Fortnite icon soon joined their rival Kick while protesting the change.

With widespread backlash to the policy growing over the last few months, it appears that the feedback has worked. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy revealed that the platform is taking a full U-turn in terms of their simulcasting policy, and that it will allow creators to go live on any platform of their choosing, provided they follow certain rules.

Days after the revelation, esports personality Jake Lucky reported that Ninja will probably be making his triumphant return to Twitch as a partner, and is currently in the legal process of making a deal final. Fans and fellow creators have naturally reacted to this news with quite a lot of enthusiasm. Here are some general reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Community reacts to the streamer's possible return to his OG channel (Image via X)

Twitch's new policy for simulcasting has been praised by many in the community. Popular streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" called the decision "a game-changer" in his breakdown video.