5 best streamers to follow for Fortnite OG content

'Fortnite OG' is the much anticipated update to the popular game Fortnite, which was originally developed and released by Epic Games in 2017. On November 3, 2023, the game received the Chapter 4 Season 5 update, also known as the Fortnite OG update.

This update brings back classic maps and items from the battle royale's past, starting with Chapter 1, Season 5. As this nostalgic update has hyped up fans to play the classic version of the game, the player count for the game has spiked considerably in the past few days.

Fortnite took the world by storm when it came out due to the innovative Battle Royale game mode it introduced. It gained such widespread acclaim that it is still played by more than 1.5 million concurrent players. On streaming platforms like Twitch, the peak viewer count for Fortnite is still reaching an impeccable 780,000+ many years after its release, with many streamers still consistently streaming Fortnite content.

This article lists five streamers who you can follow to view content from the Fortnite OG update.

5 streamers to watch for Fortnite OG content

1) Clix

Clix is a professional Fortnite player who streams regularly on Twitch (Image via clix/Instagram)

Cody "Clix" is a professional Fortnite player playing for an American eSports organization called XSET. He generally streams around 98 hours a month, with the majority of it being him playing Fortnite. The creator has streamed for a total of 6,300+ hours, with Fortnite accounting for more than 90 percent.

He is currently one of the most-watched Fortnite streamers on the platform, with more than 1,00,000 hours being watched by viewers.

The content creator is truly a specialist in his craft, and his commitment to this game makes him a must-watch streamer for those interested in watching an experienced individual play the latest Fortnite OG update.

2) AussieAntics

AussieAntics is a Fortnite professional and commentator (Image via AussieAntics/X)

Shaun "AussieAntics" is a professional Fortnite player and caster. He is currently associated with the esports organization Dignitas. Alongside, he is also a part of the Intel Gaming Alliance and provides commentary for professional gameplay tournaments.

When not engaged in his professional gaming endeavors, Shaun is an avid streamer, and his entertaining streams have earned him more than 1,00,000 followers on the platform. He live streams a significant 233 hours per month, with thousands of followers joining in to watch each time. His viewer hours clock in at nearly 800,000 hours.

With a seasoned commentary career, the Australian streamer is a master at keeping fans engaged in his broadcasts. His coverage of the Fortnite OG update is much anticipated among his fans and followers.

3) Valkyrae

Valkyrae is one of the most-watched female streamers on the platform (Image via valkyrae/Instagram)

Rachell "Valkyrae" is an American streamer who is very popular on YouTube, gathering more than 22 million views monthly from her nearly four million subscribers. She is known for her collaborations with other big internet stars like HasanAbi and Emiru.

When it comes to Fortnite, she is a skilled player who was a regular to the game even when she used to upload on Twitch. She signed an exclusive contract for YouTube, where she streams and uploads content regularly.

She now provides extensive coverage and gameplay of the OG update with other big streamers like Pokimane and Chica.

4) Pokimane

Pokimane is arguably one of the most popular female streamers of all time (Image via pokimanelol/Instagram)

Imane "Pokimane" is an ultra-popular Twitch streamer, with nearly 10 million subscribers and 86.5 million hours watched on the platform. She is a variety streamer, with her content consisting of Just Chatting streams, League of Legends, and Valorant gameplay as well.

Arguably one of the biggest female streamers of all time, Pokimane has been an avid player of Fortnite in the past during the game's prime. With the advent of the Fortnite OG update, many fans are expecting her to revisit the game once more and stream herself replaying the nostalgic maps.

5) Ninja

Ninja is the #1 English Fortnite channel on the entire platform (Image via Ninja/X)

When listing Fortnite content creators, it is a must to include Richard "Ninja." The American streamer is considered by many to be the biggest and most popular Fortnite streamer to date, credited with providing exposure to the game through his entertaining and skilled gameplay. He was renowned for his quick building skills within the game as well as his accurate shooting.

He has an incredible 18 million+ following on Twitch, making him the #1 most-watched English channel for the game on the platform. His recent stream, focusing on the Fortnite OG update, got a huge peak viewership of 120,000. He is inarguably the biggest Fortnite content creator and pioneer on Twitch and is someone fans of the game must follow.