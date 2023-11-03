"Is it 2018 again?!": With Fortnite OG finally releasing, Ninja's 24-hour stream peaks at over 120K viewers

With Chapter 4 Season 5 finally being released, Fortnite OG is here with popular streamers and content creators such as Tyler "Ninja" pulling hundreds of thousands of viewers to their livestreams. The popular streamer brought in over 120K concurrent viewers to his 24-hour stream, heralding the new season on Twitch alone, adding thousands to the tally via simulcasting.

The return of the OG Fortnite map has been a much-anticipated move by Epic Games, with fans and content creators logging back on to the game, filled with nostalgia. The new season has brought back the original map from 2017, with iconic locations such as Tilted Towers and Loot Lake, attracting millions of players.

Ninja, who had been preparing for the release of Season 5 with a 24-hour stream, welcomed viewers with his post on X, formerly Twitter, writing:

"IS IT 2018 AGAIN?! I AM LIVE RIGHT NOW."

As per statistics from Twitch Tracker, his stream on the Amazon-owned platform alone peaked at over 122K concurrent viewers after the original map came out.

The streamer's viewer stats for the day (Image via Twitch Tracker)

With Ninja leading the charge, Fortinte OG becomes the single most popular event in the game with over 5 million concurrent players

It is clear that the return to the OG Fortnite has been a huge success for Epic Games. With marketing suggesting a return to the old map, the publishers have even got retired content creators to come back by sending them themed packages. Popular YouTuber Ceeday is also slated for a comeback after he shared a clip on his Instagram page.

Fans are clearly amped about the new season, and Ninja, with his iconic blue hair, is by far one of the most popular streamers of the game. Naturally, people flocked to his Twitch stream, making it one of the most watched titles on the platform.

Esports professionals have also noted a huge spike in the player base. While Fortnite has always maintained a large player base through the years, the release of the OG map saw the game break the 5 million concurrent player mark, the largest player count since it was released.

Ninja has also shared a number of clips on his social media since Chapter 4 Season 5 was released. One of the most popular ones is his first win of the season with fellow streamer Dr Lupo. The clip has gone viral garnering over 300K views on X.

It is unclear whether the overwhelming spike in player count will be sustained, but Epic Games has certainly made a mark on the gaming community by bringing back the OG maps and features. Read more about Chapter 4 Season 5 here, with a a full breakdown of the battle pass and free rewards right here at Sportskeeda.