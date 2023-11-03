Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has brought along a ton of new content, and with it comes brand new cosmetics and rewards for players to collect. The best part is that a lot of these are free. As fans embark on the time travel journey through this exciting new season, it's crucial to know what's up for grabs.

This article will cover all the free rewards that players can claim for free, including the Battle Pass rewards that they can claim by leveling up and earning Battle Stars.

All free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's Battle Pass includes a delightful array of free items that players can work towards unlocking as they progress through the OG Pass. Here's the full list of every free reward that they can get:

Spectra Protector Back Bling

Knight's Honor Spray

Spectrakinetic Wrap

Nanner Bashers Pickaxe

Peely Whip Back Bling

Match Peely Whip Back Bling Style

Dessert Dropper Contrail

Renegade Lynx Loading Screen

Raider's Return Wrap

Renegade's Heart Eyes Emoticon

Doze Dab Emote

200 V-Bucks

Apocalypse Shroud Back Bling

Frostburn Glider

How to unlock free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 OG Pass

Expand Tweet

To obtain the free rewards, you'll need to progress through the Battle Pass. The tiers can be unlocked by completing various in-game quests, challenges, and by gaining experience through your adventures. The more you play, the more progress you'll make through the tiers, which will ultimately lead you to acquiring these free items.

Chapter 4 Season 5's Battle Pass is smaller than other seasons, as Epic Games has taken a new approach to the system with the new OG Pass. The OG Pass contains only 50 tiers, unlike the standard 100 tiers. This is due to the shorter length of the season, set to last around only one month.

With less time and less overall tiers, it also cuts back on the free rewards available in Fortnite's Battle Pass. However, the ones available are still worth the effort, especially with time travel playing a huge role and taking players back to Chapter 1 with cosmetics that pay tribute towards the early seasons.

So, get ready to jump into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 and embark on the quest to unlock these fantastic free rewards. Whether it's the playful emotes, stylish Back Blings, or the 200 V-Bucks for further customization, this season offers something for both old and new players to enjoy!

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!