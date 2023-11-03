Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks hint at the return of BRUTES

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks, Mechs or more commonly called BRUTES are allegedly making a comeback. The sight of a BRUTE on the battlefield is indeed very scary, but there is something majestic about these war machines. That said, they have not been spotted in-game since the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. However, that can all change and soon.

The information regarding their return was brought to light by several reliable leakers/data-miners. It seems that assets belonging to this war machine were updated and/or added into the games' files. While this may seem like a routine update, it's more than a mere coincidence and with good reason.

BRUTES will likely be added towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, here's why

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Taking into account that Chapter 4 Season 5 will deal with time travel and the return to Chapter 1, Epic Games updating files is not a mere confidence. This pattern has been seen many times, and in most instances, whatever the files relate to, are eventually added/featured in-game. But that's not all to take into consideration.

The BRUTE was originally showcased during Chapter 1 Season X. They were added shortly before "The End" live event. The idea was to let players have fun before that phase of the storyline ended. While not everyone had fun given how overpowered the BRUTE was, there was a lot of entertainment value to be had.

On that note, leakers/data-miners have uncovered a live event in development for the end of Chapter 4 Season 5. That being said, the BRUTE could be added to the game during Week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. What better time than to introduce some chaos to the game than at that very juncture in time when reality is once more on the verge of destabalizing.

Which version of the BRUTE will be added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5?

Expand Tweet

If the BRUTE is added to the game, it goes without saying that the OG version from Fortnite Chapter 1 will be featured. While the other variant, Salvaged BRUTE, showcased in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was more modern in design, with the timeline going all the way back to the start, the OG version will likely be chosen.

Hopefully, Epic Games nerfs this war machine from the very start to avoid severe backlash. While using the BRUTE is fun, it's quite the opposite for those staring down the mechanical behemoth. Thankfully, with Guided Missiles making a return as well, the playing fields should be evened out to a large extent.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!