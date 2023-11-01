Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks hint at the return of the Guided Missile

As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 draws closer by the day, Epic Games has been steadily building up excitement by teasing the return of classic weapons and items. Dubbed "Fortnite OG," these teasers have taken the game's community on a nostalgia-filled trip, hinting at the reintroduction of beloved items like the OG Pump Shotgun, Shopping Carts, and Turrets.

Among these exciting revelations, perhaps one of the most interesting prospects is the potential return of the Guided Missile, a weapon seen all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 6, before being vaulted for good.

Guided Missile is possibly returning for Fortnite OG

In a recently released teaser as part of the rollout for Chapter 4 Season 5, a character can be seen holding a weapon that, despite not being clearly visible, bears a heavy resemblance to the Guided Missile.

This sighting has led many players to speculate that since the upcoming season will be taking the game back to its roots, we could potentially see the Guided Missile return in all its glory since it has been an important part of the game's earlier seasons.

With these teasers potentially hinting at the return of the Guided Missile, the community is buzzing with excitement. However, the Guided Missile's possible reintroduction raises questions about its potential impact on the game's current meta.

Fortnite has evolved significantly since the Guided Missile was last available, with the introduction of new vehicles and greater mobility options. With these gameplay alterations, the Guided Missile's role in Chapter 4 Season 5 may differ from its initial run in the game.

The Guided Missile's storied history in Fortnite

The Guided Missile was first introduced to the game in Chapter 1 Season 3, and was a unique weapon that allowed players to launch a rocket and then take control of it, controlling it toward their intended target.

While it quickly became a fan favorite for the ability to create strategic, exciting gameplay moments, it was also heavily scrutinized for being overpowered, as players could not only use the Guided Missile to scout enemy positions but also wreak havoc on and around opponents with pinpoint accuracy. These elements of the Guided Missile's gameplay made it a controversial addition.

In response to the community's concerns regarding the fairness of the Guided Missile, Epic Games decided to vault the weapon during Chapter 1 Season 6. This vaulting was part of the developer's ongoing efforts to balance the game and maintain an enjoyable gameplay experience for all players.

The potential reappearance of the Guided Missile adds another layer of intrigue to the launch of Chapter 4 Season 5. As the community eagerly anticipates the launch of Fortnite OG, one can only speculate about how the return of the Guided Missile will impact the game's landscape. Will players use it as a tool for scouting, a strategic weapon, or a means of creating chaos in a game with even more mobility options than ever?

