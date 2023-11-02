Who is Ceeday? Fans want OG Fortnite YouTuber to return for new season and looks like it might finally happen

With the original Fortnite map returning for Chapter 4 Season 5 on November 3, many fans have wondered if OG YouTubers such as William "Ceeday" would also make a comeback. Popular content creators such as Ninja have already announced content surrounding the release of the new season. While William has not uploaded a video or gone online in years, fans have been expecting him to come out of retirement for the latest season.

And as per Ceeday's very recent post on Instagram, a comeback seems highly probable. The popular YouTuber has over 7 million subscribers on the platform despite his latest video on the channel being over a year old, and supporters have been making viral social media posts about a possible return.

Fans' prayers seem to have been answered, as Willam shared the unboxing of the Fortnite OG package that was sent out by Epic Games in anticipation of the new season. Many took it as a sign that he would be making some form of comeback.

Ceeday shares clip of unboxing Fortnite OG pack on Instagram, seemingly confirming a comeback for Season 5

The upcoming season, slated to go live on November 3, has been marketed by Epic Games as a return to the game's nostalgic roots. To that end, the original map from the Battle Royale mode back in 2017 is slated to come back with all of its iconic locations, such as Tilted Towers.

Nostalgia is certainly in the air, and veteran creators who have played the game received OG care packages from the developers as a way to commemorate their contributions to the Fortnite community. It appears Ceeday has received one himself.

The YouTube livestreamer and content creator is known for his witty gameplay and still has a loyal fanbase who believe that the Instagram clip is a sign of his returning to content creation, at least for the big launch of the new season. Here are some of the reactions.

Here's a sneak peek into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 battle pass for those seeking more insight into the upcoming season.