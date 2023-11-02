Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG teaser reveals OG Reboot Vans, Juice WRLD collaboration, new skins, and more

Fortnite has released another teaser for Chapter 4 Season OG that showcases even more content for players to be excited about when it comes to this time travel odyssey. The upcoming season will take players back to the beloved and nostalgic Chapter 1, reportedly due to events caused by Kado Thorne and his Time Machine.

The new teaser video has revealed enticing new details about returning elements as well as some gameplay footage from iconic locations. There are also some hints towards a long-rumored collaboration.

New teaser trailer showcases return of iconic locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG

The teaser features players jumping into the iconic Tilted Towers, confirming its return in the upcoming season. This iconic location is steeped in Fortnite history. It has a special place in the hearts of dedicated players who have faced countless battles here and possibly hold fond memories of the location.

Around the teaser's end, the screen also zooms out to what is clearly the Risky Reels screen, which is another one of Fortnite's most iconic locations. This has added another layer of excitement to the upcoming season's ever-growing anticipation.

OG Reboot Vans confirmed to return in Chapter 4 Season OG

Fans of the early days have another reason to rejoice as the teaser reveals the retention of OG Reboot Vans in Chapter 4 Season OG. These vans have changed the flow of the game ever since their introduction, allowing players to revive their eliminated squadmates in the heat of battle.

With Chapter 4 Season OG going back to the early days, it was unclear if the Reboot Vans would stay in the game. However, this teaser confirms that the upcoming season will retain this useful gameplay feature that provides strategic advantages in squad-based gameplay.

New skins and potential new collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG

Fortnite is famous for its vast selection of character skins. Chapter 4 Season OG will introduce new skins, which are amalgamations of iconic old skins. Some of these cosmetics are also showcased in action — fighting and driving through Tilted Towers in the returning ATVs — in the new teaser.

The teaser also showcased another new skin, which seems to be based on the iconic Llama mascot. However, it appears to have been remixed into a brand-new design for the season. While there wasn't a clear look at the skin, it still proves that the skin will bring a new level of style to the game's unmistakable mascot.

Notably, the new teaser features the song Lucid Dreams by the late rapper Juice WRLD in the background. This musical choice has sparked speculation about a long-rumored collaboration between Epic Games and Juice WRLD's estate. While details are still scarce, the musical hint suggests an exciting fusion of gaming and music in the upcoming season.

