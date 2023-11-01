Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG teaser reveals Tilted Towers, OG Pump Shotgun, and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is just days away, and it seems like Epic Games is determined to outdo themselves in terms of innovation and surprises. The upcoming season, Fortnite OG, will bring a wave of nostalgia to the community as it takes players on a trip back to the early days of the game.

New images from Epic Games, including the official key art, have offered a glimpse into what fans can expect in this much-anticipated season. The images not only hint at the return of classic elements such as Tilted Towers and the Pump Shotgun, but they also showcase remastered models of beloved, old-school weapons.

OG Fortnite elements return in new Chapter 4 Season OG images

For those who have been part of Fortnite's journey since the early days, Chapter 4 Season OG, or Chapter 4 Season 5, is a heartwarming trip down memory lane. The new images from Epic Games of the new season transport players all the way back to Chapter 1, and fans are thrilled to relive the nostalgia of their favorite in-game elements.

One of the most anticipated returning elements is Tilted Towers, an iconic landing spot in Chapter 1 and one of the most well-known locations in gaming. This bustling urban location was renowned for its high density of loot and chests, as well as the intense battles it offered.

In one of the images, the Battle Pass skins can be seen standing in front of the iconic clock tower in Tilted Towers, and it's clear that the revival of the location in Fortnite OG is expected to rekindle the excitement and chaos that Tilted Towers was known for.

Another element from the game's past making a triumphant return is the OG Pump Shotgun. With its high damage output and close-quarters effectiveness, this classic weapon was a favorite among players in Chapter 1. The images showcased remastered models for returning classic weapons: the Pump Shotgun and the Hand Cannon.

Chapter 1 vehicles making a return in Chapter 4 Season OG

The key art also suggests the comeback of beloved vehicles from earlier chapters. The Baller, Hoverboards, and the Planes are all set to rejoin the Island in the upcoming season. These returning elements are bound to introduce a sense of nostalgia and add to the dynamic gameplay that the now-evolved game has the potential for.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is generating enormous anticipation among players. The promise of nostalgia, combined with the reintroduction of classic weapons, vehicles, and iconic locations like Tilted Towers is set to make this season an unforgettable one. Remastered weapon models further highlight Epic Games' commitment to delivering a polished and immersive gaming experience.

