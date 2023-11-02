When will Fortnite update arrive for Chapter 4 Season OG

Fortnite fans around the world are eagerly waiting as Chapter 4 Season OG (Season 5) is set to take players on a nostalgic journey through time, back to Chapter 1. While the official release date for this exciting season has been set for November 3, 2023, Epic Games has already dropped tantalizing teasers for the upcoming season, showcasing the return of classic items.

Chapter 4 Season OG is promising to be a Fortnite experience like no other before it. Being a trip down memory lane, it will allow players to revisit the Chapter 1 map with iconic weapons like the OG Pump Shotgun and the OG Assault Rifle. With such a massive revamp on the horizon, players are anticipating details about the update's size and the expected downtime.

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG's update size

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The reintroduction of classic items and locations and the potential addition of new content are expected to bring a significant update with Chapter 4 Season OG. Given the sheer magnitude of changes coming to the game, the update size is likely to be substantial and bigger than previous seasonal updates for the game.

In previous seasons, updates varied in size, but they typically range around 10 GB. The size of the seasonal updates is heavily dependent on the amount of content being added and changes being made to the game.

Expand Tweet

Given that the upcoming season promises to reintroduce classic elements, it's possible that some assets and code from Chapter 1 may need to be incorporated into the game by Epic Games, potentially increasing the size of the update.

How long will the downtime be for Chapter 4 Season OG?

Expand Tweet

As with any major Fortnite update, downtime is expected. When Epic Games rolls out significant updates and changes to the game, they typically require some time to implement these alterations smoothly. The downtime for Chapter 4 Season OG is expected to be longer than usual due to the extensive changes and additions being made.

While the exact duration of the downtime is not confirmed, players should be prepared for several hours of inaccessibility to the game. It's advisable for the community to follow Epic Games' official social media channels and website for updates on the scheduled downtime.

Expand Tweet

During the scheduled downtime, players can read patch notes, discuss strategies with friends, or explore other games while they wait for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!