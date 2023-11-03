"Play Halo instead": Shroud comments on pro gamers "wasting their talent" by playing Call of Duty competitively

During a recent Twitch livestream, Michael "Shroud" shared his thoughts on professional gamers playing Call of Duty competitively. While interacting with his audience, the Toronto native expressed his "dislike" over people "wasting" their talent by playing the Activision-developed shooter. Drawing parallels to his World of Warcraft broadcasts, Shroud said:

"Dude, I hate; not hate. Hate is a strong word. I dislike that (Call of Duty pro gamer) wasted his talent on CoD. It's such a bummer because he is such a skilled f**king gamer! I mean, honestly, anyone that wastes their talent on CoD makes me sad. It's probably the same feeling of when people watch me play World of Warcraft and they go, 'Wow!' You know? 'Why is he playing World of Warcraft?'"

According to the 29-year-old, competitive gamers should focus on grinding other games, such as Halo, instead of Call of Duty:

"If you're playing Call of Duty as a skilled player and you're just playing it for fun - whatever, who cares? I mean, like, the people who are competing. But, if you're playing to find that competitive, like, grind - I don't get that. You can play any other game. Literally any other game. You could f**king play Halo. I would say play Halo instead, let's be honest."

Shroud added:

"More games, like, with a real competitive scene. Valorant. Counter-Strike. F**king s**t, even Apex (Legends), honestly."

"Shroud doesn't like Call of Duty" - Online community reacts to the Twitch star's take

X user @HUN2R's post featuring Shroud's take has elicited over 380 reactions. Luminosity Gaming-affiliated personality HusKerrs believed the streamer was referring to CoD players who use a mouse and keyboard:

One user did not agree with Shroud's opinions and wrote:

Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky also commented, joking that he "wasted" all of his talent playing Runescape:

According to another community member, Shroud "doesn't like" CoD:

"I think the only reasonable thing to take away from this is that Shroud doesn't like CoD, lol."

Here are some more notable reactions:

