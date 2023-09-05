"If I was a normie, 7.5 to 8" - Shroud reviews Starfield, believes it could become a perfect game "10 years down the road"

Michael "Shroud" has joined the ranks of prominent Twitch streamers to have completed their first playthrough of Starfield. After spending over 10 hours playing the space exploration game earlier today, the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro took the opportunity to review it. According to him, Starfield is the "best game ever made" and a work of art.

Viewers then asked him to rate it on a scale of 10. While he believed it was a great game, the 29-year-old streamer stated that if someone weren't a fan of Bethesda Game Studios' genre of titles, they would probably give it a 7.5 or 8 out of 10:

"'What would you rate it out of 10?' Honestly, it's an 8/10. It's an honest 8/10. With mods, that will quickly turn into a nine. Me, being a Bethesda fan, it is a 9/10. But, if I wasn't a Bethesda fan and I was just a normie playing the game, it'd be, like, a 7.5 to an 8. If I was a normie, 7.5 to 8. For sure!"

Continuing further, Shroud said:

"But, me being a fan of Bethesda, in general, it's like an easy 8.5. Like, being a fan of the game."

Shroud explains why he believes Starfield will become a "10/10" game 10 years down the road

The discussion began at the 10:20-hour mark of the livestream when Shroud referred to Starfield as a work of art. He said:

"Honestly, this is probably the best game ever made. Like, it's truly remarkable. It's art. This game is art. Like, I can't say it any differently. This game is art. It's magnificent. It's... you know? I just... wow!"

Timestamp: 10:20:35

At this point, fans asked him to rate it out of 10, and he ended up giving it an 8.5. A few moments later, the Canadian predicted that Starfield would become a perfect game "10 years down the road." He explained:

"Once you introduce mods to this f**king game... this might be probably very close to 10/10 with mods. But, we're talking, like, years down the road. We're talking, like, 10 years from now. 10 years from now, this game might actually be a 10/10."

Shroud added:

"We're talking 10 years of development. We're talking multiplayer. We're talking co-op. We talking full 100-player servers. Like, we're talking the whole thing! Once that gets cooked up, that's what we're thinking about."

Fans react to Shroud's review

Shroud's Starfield review quickly became a hot topic on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some pertinent reactions were along these lines:

While some fans found Shroud's perspective on the game "interesting," others claimed that their experience had been "pretty mediocre."