"High school-level writing" - CohhCarnage disappointed with Starfield, claims main story could've been "so much better"

Popular Twitch streamer Ben "CohhCarnage" finished Starfield's main storyline during a livestream on September 5, 2023. He took the opportunity to review it and expressed his disappointment with it. According to him, the story of the space exploration game could have been "so much better," adding that his streamer friends shared the same opinion.

He went on to say that Starfield's main plotline reminded him of "high school-level writing," which he found uninteresting:

"And then, they just came up with just, like... not a good - like, it could've been so much better! It could've been really cool. But instead, we got this, like, you know... high school-level writing stuff. It's just not very interesting."

"That sucks" - Twitch streamer CohhCarnage reviews Starfield's main story

CohhCarnage has been playing Starfield since it first became available in Early Access. On September 1, 2023, he shared his initial impressions of the game, claiming that the first six hours were "awesome":

"I've now played this game for about six and a half hours and so far, for me, this game... is awesome! It is the least buggy Bethesda experience that I have ever experienced. There are still some bugs, but it is a lot more solid than I'm used to from Bethesda. It is essentially a Fallout framework that has been updated in many small ways. But still a Bethesda game at heart. You can still feel it being the Bethesda game."

The tone shifted four days later when the 39-year-old completed Starfield's main storyline. After expressing his disappointment by remarking that it appeared to be "high school-level writing," CohhCarnage added:

"It's unfortunate because there are so many parts of this game that are really good. And, like, the whole main, kind of, lore story thing is just kind of... not. It's just not very good. Not very interesting. It was not very engaging."

Ben then detailed the conversation he had with his streamer friends, who shared the same sentiment:

"What's funny is that - I've talked to a lot of people that are in my friend group that have beaten the game. My streamer friend group. And, like, all of them feel the same way! Like, I haven't really talked to somebody who's like, 'Yeah, I really love this story.' Everyone's kind of like, 'It's a Bethesda game. You don't play it for the main story.'

The minute-long clip concluded with CohhCarnage stating:

"And it's kind of like, 'That sucks, man!' I don't want to feel that way!"

Fans react to CohhCarnage's review of Starfield's main storyline

CohhCarnage's take on Starfield's story was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

CohhCarnage is a prominent Twitch streamer widely regarded as among the most popular variety gamers. He joined the platform in 2011 and currently has 1,515,982 followers.