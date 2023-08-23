"Some people are just blinded" - Valkyrae calls out parasocial viewers for attacking and harassing her streamer friends

During a livestream on August 22, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" had a serious conversation with her audience and addressed the behavior of certain parasocial viewers. Valkyrae brought up her friendship with other prominent streamers, claiming that everyone is close in real life despite occasionally trash-talking one another.

She then gave examples of viewers expressing their displeasure with content creators "insulting" each other. Calling such behavior "weird," the Los Angeles-based personality remarked:

"It's a little weird when I see, like, people that have been subscribed for a really long time, like, act as if they don't know. You know? But, some people are truly unaware. Like, some people are delulu (delusional). Some people believe what they want to believe. Some people are just blinded by whatever. If I'm hanging out with someone, just know - I love them and we are Gucci."

"I actually like Blau, I confess," - Valkyrae addresses parasocial audience attacking her streamer buddies

The discussion began at the eight-hour mark of the broadcast after Valkyrae concluded her Valorant gaming session with her streaming buddies. Expressing her admiration for the latter, the 31-year-old addressed parasocial viewers' behavior.

She elaborated:

"God, I love my friends. Okay, and I hope you guys know - seriously, we're all just joking all the time. We s**t on each other and stuff. Like, we're all actually friends in real life. So, I just feel, like, some people get really parasocial and they're like, 'How dare they insult my streamer?' And, they try to defend them from their friends. Like, we're all, literally, such good friends."

A few moments later, the 100 Thieves co-owner opened up about her friendship with Twitch streamer Nathan "Blau," saying:

"I actually am friends with Blau. I actually am friends with Blau, so yeah. I know. It seems like I hate the guy. But, trust me! I actually like Blau, I confess. Okay? It's true."

Timestamp: 08:31:40

Valkyrae also stated that she was still friends with fellow YouTuber "Ludwig" Ahgren:

"Yes, Ludwig too. I know. I know, I roll my eyes in disgust every time. I'm actually friends with him, too. But, don't tell him! Don't tell him."

For context, on August 1, 2023, the content creators engaged in a lighthearted back-and-forth on Twitter. The next day (August 2, 2023), Valkyrae jokingly said that Ludwig was "dead" to her and that she was "no longer friends" with him.

Fans react to the streamer's address

The YouTube comments section featured over 37 reactions. Here's a snippet of some pertinent ones:

While some speculated about who the streamer was referring to, another community member stated that Valkyrae's "nervous laugh" during her address "said it all."