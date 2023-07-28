"It's actually f**king stupid" - Twitch streamer Blau enraged after Rumble issues DMCA strike on his YouTube channel for showing default screen

On July 28, 2023, Twitch streamer Nathan "Blau," also known as "Blaustoise," revealed that livestreaming platform Rumble had issued a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) strike on his YouTube channel. Calling the move "grimy," the content creator suggested that it was not Darren "IShowSpeed" or Kai Cenat's fault.

According to Blau, a copyright claim was issued on a video in which his IRL backpack displayed the default screen whenever his channel went offline. He was enraged by the matter and exclaimed:

"Do you guys know that default scene on the live backpacks? That says like, 'Hey, the stream is offline right now.' Like, 'It just failed - the stream is offline.' They DMCA'd that screen! So, when I have that screen on my stream, Rumble is DMCA'ing me for that screen. It's actually f**king stupid!"

"That's scummy!" - Twitch streamer Blau provides details of his channel being DMCA'd by Rumble

The discussion began at the 16-minute mark of Blau's most recent broadcast when he explained why his recent IRL stream's VOD (video on demand) was missing. He said:

"I swear this is not me just trying to push my VOD channel. There's actually a legitimate reason. It's really hard to do IRL VODs on Twitch. Some streamers do it. I don't. I've gotten weird strikes for it before. Basically because random sounds, like, f**king car horns, police sirens, we'd get DMCA strikes."

The Twitch streamer then brought up Rumble, claiming that the platform had also issued a copyright strike against his channel:

"Okay... listen. I'm not trying to call out Rumble for this. But, we already got a strike, even on - we already had copyright content on YouTube, trying to upload the VOD. Because Rumble, the streaming platform, DMCA'd us. And people, by the way, I need to talk to LiveU and I hope someone talks about this. Because this is grimy, by the way, from Rumble. It's not Kai and Speed's fault."

Timestamp: 00:16:10

The former Riot Games employee claimed that Rumble was attempting to DMCA strike stock images used by LiveU:

"I'm about to write a f**king big a*s tweet about it. But, I'm first going to message LiveU and see if LiveU can do something about it first. But, that's scummy! Like, they're basically saying, 'Hey, this stock image that LiveU, like, the IRL broadcasting service uses, we're going to copyright strike that on YouTube.' That is so scummy!"

The Twitch streamer expressed his frustration and added:

"So, I've not even been able to upload the VOD. Like, this is how frustrating it's been for me. Because people were asking on Twitter, and on Reddit, and on my Discord. Like, 'Yo! Where's the VOD at? We want to see this run.'"

Blau also explained why he was unable to upload the IRL livestream VOD to his Twitch channel:

"I can't put the VOD on Twitch because there is IRL stuff. You know, stuff gets leaked. There's, like, possible DMCA music or whatever. We're trying to upload it to YouTube and YouTube itself is saying that we have a DMCA section that's being claimed by Rumble and the section is literally the 'Stream is offline' scene from some Kai and IShowSpeed stream."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's clip

The Twitch streamer's claims of Rumble copyright striking his YouTube channel has attracted quite a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what fans had to say:

