"I think I'm dying" - Valkyrae opens up about an underlying health condition, reveals she was asked to write a will

During a recent livestream, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" opened up about her health and claimed to have been suffering from an underlying condition. While interacting with her audience, the content creator said that she had slept all day and was still tired, and "couldn't function." Further, Valkyrae disclosed that she was experiencing "crazy back pain" and was unsure what was happening to her.

The 31-year-old personality jokingly thought she was "dying" and said:

"I'm tired. I think, I'm going to be honest guys - I think have an underlying disease. I think there's something wrong with me. I think I'm dying. I think it's just over for me. I'm done. Yesterday, I slept the entire day. I slept all day yesterday. I slept all night, last night and I'm still tired. I can't function!"

Stating that she would need to see a doctor, Valkyrae added:

"I feel like I have to go to the doctor and go get checked because I could sleep right now! I could genuinely go to bed right now and just..."

"You never know, something could happen" - Valkyrae discusses why she was advised to write a will amidst health concerns

The conversation continued, with the 100 Thieves co-owner saying that she was experiencing backaches. She pointed to the exact spot where she was in discomfort and said:

"Yes, I have crazy back pain today. I don't know what's going on with me. I think I'm dying. But it's all good. When I pass away, just you know, remember me. Or forget me. It is what it is. All right? Like, right above my left hip. Like, right here it hurts so bad! It feels like I have a pinched nerve. But, I'm sucking it up."

A few moments later, Valkyrae discussed an "extra crazy" situation and revealed that her financial advisors instructed her to write a will. She elaborated:

"You know what even is extra crazy? I have financial people for, like, taxes and stuff. And, they were like... they called me literally yesterday and were like, 'We need to start talking about a will.' I was like, 'I'm 31! A will?!' They were like, 'You mean, you never know, something could happen.' And I could hardly open my eyes."

Timestamp: 00:11:20

Providing some more details about the conversation she had with her financial advisers, the YouTuber said:

"And they were like, 'It's time to set up a will, just in case.' They were like, 'Just in case.' I was, 'Bro! I mean, yeah, okay. I'll do it. I'll set up a will. I'll set it up.'"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Rachell discussing her health has attracted a handful of responses in the YouTube comments section. Here's what fans said:

YouTube community discussing the streamer's clip (Image via Valkyrae Moments/YouTube)

Some viewers speculated on possible diagnoses after Valkyrae explained where she was experiencing a backache. Meanwhile, another community member expressed concern about the streamer's health.