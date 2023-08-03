IShowSpeed reportedly "doing much better" after getting hospitalized with swollen eye, might stream to celebrate 19 million subscribers

On August 3, 2023, YouTube personality Darren "IShowSpeed's" video editor and friend, Slipper, shared an update on the streamer's health. For those unaware, Darren was admitted to the hospital on July 30, 2023, after he reported suffering from cluster headaches and swelling in his right eye. Eventually, he was diagnosed with a severe sinus infection and was discharged from the hospital on the same day.

However, he was hospitalized once again on July 31, 2023. Slipper clarified that IShowSpeed was required to have blood work done, with doctors advising he remain at the hospital for further observation:

"Yes, Speed (is) back in (the) hospital. They made an appointment for him to get blood work done when we left yesterday. After getting here this morning they advised he should stay at the hospital so they can monitor everything. He’s okay, just in pain as usual."

On August 1, 2023, Slipper updated the community, stating that Darren spent the first night in the hospital and was "doing well." He shared another update two days later (August 3, 2023), this time revealing text messages from IShowSpeed's mother. It said:

"He is doing much better and they are winging (bringing) him off the antibiotics and IV. And do mouth meds. The docs will come (to) talk to me today and rum (run) another test tomorrow."

"Speed needs to continue resting" - Fans react to IShowSpeed wanting to livestream after reaching 19 million subscribers on YouTube

Slipper followed up with another update today, revealing that he had a phone conversation with Darren. According to him, the latter was looking "ten times better" and might livestream to celebrate reaching 19 million subscribers on YouTube.

He tweeted:

slipper @slipperrz he *might* stream 19M if he can. no guarantee. bout 25k away from it now just got off phone with speed he looking 10x betterhe *might* stream 19M if he can. no guarantee. bout 25k away from it now

The health update drew reactions from numerous community members, with Twitter user @AJ_W21 stating that Darren needed to rest and not worry about streaming:

"Speed needs to continue resting till he's at 100% and not worry about streaming rn (right now)."

AJ💫 @AJ_W21 @slipperrz Speed needs to continue restin til he’s at 100% nd not worry bout streamin rn.

Another fan expressed similar sentiments, writing:

Hax @HaxxVal @slipperrz let him take it easy can celebrate once he feels better

One viewer wanted to know if Slipper left Japan:

The latter responded, stating that he was still in the country. He then disclosed that he couldn't stay at the hospital because IShowSpeed could only have one person with him, and that spot was reserved for his mother:

slipper @slipperrz @speedpremium no i’m still here, i just can’t stay at the hospital only one person can be with him and that is reserved for mom

Here are some more notable reactions from the social media platform:

Zay @IsaiahGaston5 @slipperrz W hang on in there king almost there

Julius @julius18894 🏾 we love you speed you got this @slipperrz🏾 we love you speed you got this

HamsterMan @H4m5terr @slipperrz We're all praying for him man glad he's recovering well

@@@Alpha @Alphasewy . @slipperrz Thanks for the updates Slipz, we appreciate it bruv

IShowSpeed is one of YouTube's most popular content creators. His popularity skyrocketed in 2022, and he currently has 18.9 million subscribers on the Google-owned video-sharing platform.