IShowSpeed health update: Streamer reported to be stable after being hospitalized again due to swollen eye, to remain in Tokyo

On August 1, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed's" video editor and close friend, Slipper, provided an update on the streamer's health. For those unaware, Darren was rushed into surgery on July 30, 2023, after it was suspected that he was suffering from cluster headaches. Additionally, his right eye had swollen up significantly.

After running tests and a CT scan, the Ohio native was diagnosed with a severe sinus infection:

"Docs saying most likely a severe sinus infection based on what they see from the CT scan. [The] eye doctor says his eye should be fine (no damage like blindness). Now a sinus doctor is coming to check him out to confirm. He's getting (an) IV now for antibiotics and nutrients."

However, on July 31, 2023, IShowSpeed was hospitalized once again, leaving the online community concerned. Slipper later revealed that the content creator needed to return for blood work. He also stated that the doctors advised him to remain in the hospital for further observation.

Earlier today, Slipper shared a positive health update, stating that Darren was "doing good" and was comfortable. Providing details on the matter, the streamer's video editor tweeted:

"Update: Speed spent his first overnight in [the] hospital. He’s doing good, he’s on good pain meds so he’s comfortable. They are increasing medication for his eye today now that they have blood results and identified the infection. Now it is a waiting game."

"I am bringing him a laptop, mic, and camera setup" - Slipper shares an update on IShowSpeed's health, fans react

Slipper continued, stating that IShowSpeed will remain in Tokyo, Japan, until doctors give him the green light to leave. He also stated that the streamer's mother was visiting the country:

Calling the 18-year-old personality a champ, Slipper claimed that he was providing a streaming setup for IShowSpeed because the latter did not want to miss the opportunity to react to One Piece:

"This guy is so dedicated to his craft that I am brining his a laptop, mic, and camera setup in case he isn't home in time to stream his reaction to One Piece. Dude is a champ."

The health update quickly garnered attention on the social media platform. Here's what fans had to say:

IShowSpeed shared a two-minute-long video on July 31, 2023. Although he appeared to be sedated, the YouTuber expressed his eagerness to return to America and stream Fortnite and FIFA for his audience. He also asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery.