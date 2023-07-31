"He’s still found the energy to talk about my damn forehead" - KSI responds after IShowSpeed mentions him while sedated in hospital

KSI, the popular YouTube star and boxer from the United Kingdom, responded to a recent video clip in which fellow YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" comically talks about his forehead while seemingly in a sedated state in a hospital bed. For context, Darren is currently hospitalized in Japan after suffering from a sinus infection, resulting in him undergoing various degrees of treatment.

However, today (July 31), there have been some positive updates regarding his health. Darren posted a video on YouTube talking about his condition. While he is out of any immediate danger, he will still be required to remain at the hospital. In the video, however, he made sure to take a poke at JJ's expense. Reacting to the video, KSI said:

"Even in his worst state, he’s still found the energy to talk about my damn forehead. Praying for you bro."

What did IShowSpeed say about KSI's forehead?

Those acquainted with KSI will likely be familiar with an ongoing joke centered around the YouTuber's high hairline, which gives the appearance of a larger forehead. Despite being visibly weak, IShowSpeed made sure to pass on a witty comment directed at JJ's forehead. Here's what he said in his latest video:

"I'm still currently in the hospital. I don't know what the hell is all of these. This is some Tokyo, Japanese, Tokyo Ghoul, Avengers, One Piece stuff. I'm hospitalized. I really just wanna go home and stream for y'all."

IShowSpeed Reports @IShowReports pic.twitter.com/RrabsWSUJ2 Breaking: Speed uploaded a YouTube video giving an Update on his current situation

He also gave a brief overview of his present condition, stating that parts of his head and his right eye are in pain. He said:

"I just did an MRI...I'm gonna tell y'all the symptoms that I'm having. Basically, the symptoms that I'm having is - this (right eye) hurts, it's like an ache right here and back here (head)."

He then comically added:

"This hard to be in a hospital when I just wanna stream, play FIFA and talk about KSI's forehead."

What did the fans say?

Even with the health scare, IShowSpeed's banter elicited a significant number of reactions. Here are some of them:

Eon Hekas @Hekas_ @KSI He can probably see that forehead from overseas

Astornia @TheAstornia @KSI wishing him a speed recovery and you shouldn't get knocked out very fast pls

IShowSpeed is expected to reunite with KSI on September 9 for the Sidemen Charity Match at the London Stadium. The event will also see other popular creators including Jimmy "MrBeast" and Jidon "JiDion."