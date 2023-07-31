"Please pray for me" - IShowSpeed hospitalized again after severe sinus infection, "begs" for fans' support

On July 31, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" took to Twitter to reveal that he has been hospitalized once again. For context, the streamer reported experiencing severe headaches on July 28, 2023, and claimed to be suffering from cluster headaches. Darren shocked the online community yesterday (July 30, 2023) when he revealed that he was being rushed into surgery after his right eye swelled up.

Sharing details into the matter, IShowSpeed said:

"I don't know what I have right now. But, I'm about to go through surgery right now. I've been feeling s**t, literally. Just, very bad. Like, my eye's... my eye's puffing up. It feels like a stab. It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife."

Slipper, the 18-year-old personality's cameraman and video editor, provided a health update later that day. He stated that Darren had been diagnosed with a severe sinus infection and said:

"Docs saying most likely a severe sinus infection based on what they see from the CT scan. Eye doctor says his eye should be fine (no damage like blindness). Now a sinus doctor is coming to check him out to confirm. He's getting (an) IV now for antibiotics and nutrients."

Slipper also disclosed that IShowSpeed had been discharged from the hospital. However, earlier today, the YouTuber was once again seen in a hospital and pleaded for his fans' support. His tweet was captioned:

"Please pray for me, I beg of y'all, I need it."

"Hope you get better soon" - Streaming community rallies support as IShowSpeed gets hospitalized once again

IShowSpeed's most recent tweet received over 17,000 likes and more than 49k views in less than 20 minutes. Thousands of community members rallied in support of the content creator, with YouTuber SiimplyGrinding commenting:

"Damn bro, hope you get better soon."

Grinding🐻 @SiimplyGrinding @ishowspeedsui Damn bro hope you get better soon🫶

Several netizens shared heartfelt messages for the Ohio native, wishing him a speedy recovery:

₭ma🧣 @KmaFr_ @ishowspeedsui inshallah your health improves and you can get back to peak condition, hate seeing people like this

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions from the social media platform:

Esthetics @EstheticsNS @ishowspeedsui HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER

Jacob @Jacobvanden3 @ishowspeedsui You got this bro. Take your time you deserve it. Get better soon

Darren "IShowSpeed" is one of the most influential personalities in the streaming industry, who exclusively broadcasts on YouTube. He launched his channel in March 2016, which now boasts over 18.8 million subscribers and 1.6 billion video views.

He is also considered by many to be a controversial streamer. On December 12, 2021, he was indefinitely banned from Twitch after making some very contentious remarks on Adin Ross' popular e-dating show.