"Speed didn't die" - IShowSpeed out of hospital after severe sinus infection, fans react

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" recently made headlines after he opened up about his health. For those unaware, the content creator reported severe headaches which he described as "deadly." He claimed to have been suffering from a condition called cluster headaches. Providing details into the matter, IShowSpeed said:
"I have one of the worst experiences I am having right now. I can't even open up my eyes. I have this thing called a cluster headache. A deadly headache disease. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything right now It hurts so bad, chat. It hurts so bad. I can't do anything. It hurts. Everything I do, like, something pounding my head every time and I'm so angry."
The YouTuber was rushed to the hospital on July 30, 2023, after his right eye swelled. Slipper, his video editor and cameraman, later confirmed that Darren had a severe sinus infection. He reported:
"Docs saying most likely a severe sinus infection based on what they see from the CT scan. Eye doctor says his eye should be fine (no damage like blindness). Now a sinus doctor is coming to check him out to confirm. He's getting (an) IV now for antibiotics and nutrients."
Later that day, Slipper shared positive news about the 18-year-old personality, stating that he had been discharged from the hospital. He tweeted:
"Leaving the hospital, Speed didn't die, thankful for amazing healthcare in Tokyo!"
"For sure he’ll be fine" - Fans react as to IShowSpeed gets discharged from the hospital
Slipper followed up, claiming that the entire trip to the hospital, including the ambulance pickup, CT scan, IV drop, and a full day of doctor's consultation, cost the streamer $984 without insurance:
Regarding IShowSpeed's eye, Slipper claimed the swelling should subside within the next few days. He added:
"BTW (by the way), his eye swelling should go down within (the) next couple (of) days. But he feels fine now, that's what matters."
Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, IShowSpeed is among the most-watched YouTube streamers. In addition to being a prominent Just Chatting personality, Darren is an avid gamer, having spent the most time playing the FIFA series on his channel.