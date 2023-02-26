"Let's go bruh!" - IShowSpeed goes berserk after packing a 104-rated Ronaldo in FIFA Mobile

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" dedicated a livestream to playing FIFA Mobile on February 21. The content creator also decided to open a few packs and chose to open the Premium TOTW (Team of the Week) pack. This allowed him to acquire some of the game's most highly-rated players.

IShowSpeed initially struggled to acquire top-tier footballers in the game's mobile version. However, things changed when he realized he had packed a 104-rated Cristiano Ronaldo. Upon seeing that he had received his idol in the game, Darren expressed happiness and exclaimed with joy, saying:

"Let's go bruh! Let's go bruh!"

GT 🦩 @GametubeI ishowspeed went crazy after getting Ronaldo’s card in FIFA Mobile ishowspeed went crazy after getting Ronaldo’s card in FIFA Mobile https://t.co/3lAuZ264EY

IShowSpeed's celebration after getting a 104-rated Ronaldo in FIFA Mobile goes viral

IShowSpeed began his pack-opening session two hours into his February 21 livestream. The Ohio native wasted no time and began opening the Premium TOTW pack.

Following a few failed attempts, Darren was taken aback when the Portugal flag appeared in the game. When he realized he had finally gotten Cristiano Ronaldo, he started celebrating and expressed his admiration for the latter, saying:

"SUI! What did I say, bruh?! Ronaldo! Ronaldo, I love you! Ronaldo, I love you, baby! SUI! SUI, bro!"

Timestamp: 02:31:55

The former Twitch streamer began taking screenshots of the moment and continued celebrating. Fans noticed that Darren was bleeding, to which he responded by saying that he had accidentally bitten his tongue.

He rallied his audience to join the celebration and asked them to spam "W" in the chat room:

"Ronaldo! Let's go, bro! Let's go! Let's freaking go, bro! Bro, oh my god, bro! Dig! I think I bit my tongue, bro. My tongue kind of hurts, bruh. We just pulled Ronaldo! Turn now, put those W's in the chat! Put those W's in the chat! Every single body in the stream, spam up the W's in the chat right now! Everybody! I just pulled Ronaldo! I think I bit my tongue, bruh."

The 18-year-old personality shared a few more sentiments on packing the 104-rated Ronaldo in FIFA Mobile, stating:

"Let's go, bro! F**k, bro!'I'm satisfied, bro. I'm satisfied. This is it. We did it. We did it! Let's freaking go, dude!"

Fans react to streamer's broadcast

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions as over 1,600 community members provided their take. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's livestream (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

While one viewer was happy to see IShowSpeed doing his "daily things," another community member observed the streamer putting something in his mouth and speculated that this may have caused him to "fake" bleed on the livestream.

